U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.34
    -17.78 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,457.20
    -297.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,777.59
    -116.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.50
    -14.65 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.98
    +5.28 (+5.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.60
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.31 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2720
    +0.1240 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2500
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,914.43
    -477.67 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.05
    +11.01 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the GPS equipment market are Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc. , Orbocomm Inc. , Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. , Ltd, Laird PLC. , Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246543/?utm_source=GNW
, Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Maestro Wireless Solutions.

The global GPS equipment market is expected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2021 to $2.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The global positioning system (GPS) equipment market consists of sales of global positioning systems equipment and related services by entities that are used for determining the ground position of an object through GPS satellites. GPS is a satellite navigation system that transmits specific signals that allow GPS equipment to decode and measure the exact location of the satellite.

The main product types of GPS equipment are data loggers, data pushers, data pullers, covert GPS trackers.Data loggers are electronic devices that monitor and record environmental parameters automatically over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed, and validated.

The various applications of GPS equipment include road, aviation, marine, location-based services, surveying and mapping and others that are used by transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, metals and mining, government, among others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increased use of GPS tracking devices in commercial vehicles contributed to the growth of the GPS equipment market.GPS tracking devices help in monitoring commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, heavy commercial vehicles, and construction vehicles.

Through monitoring and handling these vehicles in real time with GPS trackers, companies can get real time updates, optimize routes, increase efficiency, and improve fuel efficiency among others.Businesses are increasingly using GPS for tracking vehicles and will have an edge over their competitors in giving a better customer experience.

Therefore, the use of GPS equipment in commercial vehicles is a key factor leading to the growth of the GPS equipment market.

Security threat in GPS tracking applications is expected to hinder the growth of the market.Hackers can interfere with the signals from GPS equipment and take advantage of the vehicle in ways unimaginable.

The signals could be jammed during the transmission.The vulnerability of GPS will allow a hacker to track the positions of thousands of vehicles and even switching the engines off while they are in motion causing a complication.

For instance, in 2019, a hacker named L&M reportedly hacked into thousands of accounts belonging to users of the iTrack and ProTrack GPS tracker devices.The hacker claimed that he could track vehicles in many countries, including South Africa, Morocco, India, and the Philippines.

The vulnerabilities in GPS equipment causing complications in smooth operations restrict the growth of the market.

The software integrated with GPS trackers has developed rapidly.The use of advanced software can deliver real time data on a specific location.

The advanced software has helped improve mapping capabilities and the ability to integrate with resources such as Google Earth and predictive diagnosis.For instance, in 2019, National Kidney Registry and Newgate Security have upgraded to new GPS technology-based GPS tracking devices for real-time monitoring of human organ shipments in real time.

The development of an enhanced GPS tracker is gaining traction and contributes to the growth of the market.

In January 2020, BAE Systems, Inc., a UK based aerospace and security company, acquired Collins Aerospace’s military global positioning system (GPS) business for $1.925 billion and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business for cash of $275 million. The acquisitions of GPS and ATR business is aimed to strengthen BAE Systems, Inc. in defense electronics and communication systems business. Collins Aerospace, a USA based company, specialized in avionics and information technology systems business. Raytheon, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of military and commercial electronics.

The countries covered in the GPS equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246543/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Higher. Here’s Why.

    Oil prices rose again Monday as supply fears continued to weigh on energy markets and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Canada calls for quick end to CP Rail strike amid fears of worsening commodities shortages

    (Reuters) -Canada on Monday called for a quick negotiated end to a work stoppage at the country's second-largest railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, that is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Fearful of an enduring strike, which began on Sunday, industry groups are calling on the Canadian government to propose back-to-work legislation to swiftly end the dispute. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities like grain and manufactured goods to port, in addition to 75% of all fertilizer in the country, according to an industry group.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Ze

  • Oil prices near $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russian crude ban

    Crude prices approached $115 a barrel as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports and Saudi Aramco attacks.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week – BTC, LUNA, ETC, EGLD, WAVES

    Bitcoin’s attempted weekend recovery was met with Monday blues as BTC’s price saw an over 3% fall bringing bitcoin back to the near $40,000 range.

  • Bitcoin Slips in Crypto ‘No Man’s Land’—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were struggling to hold their ground Monday after pushing higher over the weekend.

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.

  • Australian alumina ban to disrupt Rusal aluminium output-WoodMac

    LONDON (Reuters) -A ban by Australia on exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia will further disrupt supply chains and production at major aluminium producer Rusal, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday. The Australian government announced the ban on Sunday as part of its ongoing sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying Russia relies on it for a fifth of alumina needs. The ban will make it difficult for Rusal to maintain normal production of primary aluminium, senior WoodMac manager Uday Patel said in a statement.

  • Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes suspend new investments in Russia

    Earlier this month, experts told Reuters that even if the top U.S. oil field services companies withdrew from Russia completely, they could easily make up the lost business as more wells are drilled around the world to meet the growing demand for oil.

  • Coal Buyers in India Are Paying 300% Premiums to Secure Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian coal prices have surged in auctions held by the country’s state-run miner, with domestic buyers rushing to secure supplies as global disruptions push up the cost of imported fuels.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypers

  • Lyft ties up with Payfare to hike fuel cashback in bid to retain drivers

    Chief Executive Officer Marco Margiotta said the higher cashback in partnership with fintech company Payfare will help drivers stay on the road and "ease the pain of rising gas prices." Prices for gasoline have soared more than 20% from last month, according to the American Automobile Association, driven by higher crude oil rates due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company said Lyft Direct cardholders can save up to 21 cents per gallon on average with the increased cashback.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Yearslong Winning Streak

    Investors are piling into U.S. stocks, betting that the world’s largest economy will hold up better than those in other regions where the outlook has dimmed amid war or rising Covid cases.