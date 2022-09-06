U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

GPS Insight Named 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award Winner by Business Intelligence Group

·3 min read

GPS Insight is recognized for its industry-leading fleet and field service initiatives that assist organizations in reducing pollution, resource depletion, and poor treatment of workers.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced it was named a 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award winner by Business Intelligence Group in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. Companies such as GPS Insight that were bestowed with the Sustainability Leadership Award are those that have made sustainability a central aspect of their operations and goals.

Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Award
Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Award

Sustainability efforts are important for companies that are interested in minimizing their environmental impact. Fleet and field automation and optimization can help businesses and organizations not only contribute to their companies' sustainability efforts but also provide a foundation for a substantial reduction in waste. To operate sustainably, fleet and field service organizations must find ways to reduce overall miles driven, curb excessive idling, digitize the workforce to reduce reliance upon consumables, detect areas for improvement, and provide a pathway for increased implementation of EV and alternative fuel fleet vehicles.

"GPS Insight aids fleet and field managers in lowering pollution levels through the adoption of easy-to-implement practices that lessen the use of fossil fuels and increase the efficiency of their fleets," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO at GPS Insight. "To better serve the growing number of public and private fleets planning to adopt EV technology in the coming years, we have recently started working with strategic partners to integrate electric car and fleet vehicle performance into our fleet management solutions. We are so proud to receive recognition for all we are doing to strengthen sustainability initiatives for our customers, for our employees, and for a greener supply chain."

Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Leadership Award nominations were submitted by for-profit and non-profit organizations of varying sizes to recognize teams, bring attention to the organization and its initiatives, and highlight the outstanding achievements of its leaders in their pursuit to minimize the negative effects of their operations on the environment.

"We are proud to reward and recognize GPS Insight for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

To follow along with the latest on GPS Insight leading the way to create a safer, healthier, and greener tomorrow, subscribe to the Fleet + Field Newsletter or follow along with the weekly blog.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Coleman Pyeatt
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com
(214) 797-9848

GPS Insight (PRNewsfoto/GPS Insight)
GPS Insight (PRNewsfoto/GPS Insight)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gps-insight-named-2022-sustainability-leadership-award-winner-by-business-intelligence-group-301617977.html

SOURCE GPS Insight

