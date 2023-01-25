GPS tracker market to grow by 14.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for fleet management systems will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ArusNavi | CalAmp Corp. | GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC | Geotab Inc | JSC Teltonika | Laipac Technology Inc. | Meitrack Group | Michelin North America Inc | Mielta Technologies | Navtelecom LLC | ORBCOMM Inc. | Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. | Sensata Technologies Inc | Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. | Sierra Wireless Inc. | Trackimo Inc. | Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. | UAB Ruptela, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Logistics and transportation, Construction and mining, Government, and Oil and gas), Technology (Standalone tracker, Obd device, and Advance tracker), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the GPS tracker market was valued at USD 587.49 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 181.30 million. The GPS tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 958.27 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.41% according to Technavio.

GPS tracker market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global GPS tracker market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Global GPS tracker market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers -

Increasing demand for fleet management system

Growing investment in satellite deployment

Growing investment in the LTE network

KEY challenges -

Growing demand for OBD dongles

Connectivity issues with GPS trackers

Security issues related to the fleet management system

The GPS tracker market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this GPS tracker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GPS tracker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GPS tracker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the GPS tracker market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS tracker market vendors

Related Reports:

The smart tracker market size is expected to increase by USD 461.63 million. from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%. The Low prices notably drive the smart tracker market growth, although factors such as poor battery backup and limited functionality may impede the market growth.

The marine electronics market size is expected to increase by USD 1,765.93 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.64%. The increase in the adoption of GPS systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with sonar systems may impede the market growth.

GPS Tracker Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 958.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.33 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArusNavi, CalAmp Corp., GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC, Geotab Inc, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology Inc., Meitrack Group, Michelin North America Inc, Mielta Technologies, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc, Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Trackimo Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., and UAB Ruptela Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Standalone tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Obd device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Advance tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ArusNavi

12.4 CalAmp Corp.

12.5 GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC

12.6 Geotab Inc

12.7 JSC Teltonika

12.8 Laipac Technology Inc.

12.9 Navtelecom LLC

12.10 ORBCOMM Inc.

12.11 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

12.12 Sensata Technologies Inc

12.13 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

12.14 Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd.

12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

12.16 Trackimo Inc.

12.17 UAB Ruptela

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

