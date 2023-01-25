U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

GPS tracker market to grow by 14.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for fleet management systems will drive growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027

Information services market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including ArusNavi | CalAmp Corp. | GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC | Geotab Inc | JSC Teltonika | Laipac Technology Inc. | Meitrack Group | Michelin North America Inc | Mielta Technologies | Navtelecom LLC | ORBCOMM Inc. | Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. | Sensata Technologies Inc | Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. | Sierra Wireless Inc. | Trackimo Inc. | Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. | UAB Ruptela, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (Logistics and transportation, Construction and mining, Government, and Oil and gas), Technology (Standalone tracker, Obd device, and Advance tracker), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the information services market, request a Free sample report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the GPS tracker market was valued at USD 587.49 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 181.30 million. The GPS tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 958.27 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.41% according to Technavio.

GPS tracker market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global GPS tracker market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
WRITERS

Global GPS tracker market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers - 

  • Increasing demand for fleet management system

  • Growing investment in satellite deployment

  • Growing investment in the LTE network

KEY challenges - 

  • Growing demand for OBD dongles

  • Connectivity issues with GPS trackers

  • Security issues related to the fleet management system

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The GPS tracker market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this GPS tracker market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GPS tracker market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the GPS tracker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the GPS tracker market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS tracker market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

  • The smart tracker market size is expected to increase by USD 461.63 million. from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%. The Low prices notably drive the smart tracker market growth, although factors such as poor battery backup and limited functionality may impede the market growth.

  • The marine electronics market size is expected to increase by USD 1,765.93 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.64%. The increase in the adoption of GPS systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with sonar systems may impede the market growth.

GPS Tracker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.41%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 958.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.33

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution 

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ArusNavi, CalAmp Corp., GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC, Geotab Inc, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology Inc., Meitrack Group, Michelin North America Inc, Mielta Technologies, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc, Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Trackimo Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., and UAB Ruptela

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Standalone tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Obd device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Advance tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ArusNavi

  • 12.4 CalAmp Corp.

  • 12.5 GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC

  • 12.6 Geotab Inc

  • 12.7 JSC Teltonika

  • 12.8 Laipac Technology Inc.

  • 12.9 Navtelecom LLC

  • 12.10 ORBCOMM Inc.

  • 12.11 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Sensata Technologies Inc

  • 12.13 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

  • 12.16 Trackimo Inc.

  • 12.17 UAB Ruptela

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027
Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gps-tracker-market-to-grow-by-14-33-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-demand-for-fleet-management-systems-will-drive-growth--technavio-301729070.html

SOURCE Technavio

