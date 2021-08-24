U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.84
    +7.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,367.01
    +31.30 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.21
    +74.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.17
    +22.88 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.71
    +2.07 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6720
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,244.33
    -1,016.06 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.33
    -37.37 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

GPS Tracking Device Market is Predicted to Increase at USD 3,396.20 Billion by 2026 at 11.96% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global GPS Tracking Device Market information by Type, Components, End-User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market has aimed to receive an 11.96% CAGR by the year 2019 to 2026 forecast period. Further, the GPS Tracking Device Market has a prediction to increase at USD 3,396.20 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

GPS Tracking Device Market Scope:
Rising Uses of Video Telematics is Key Driving Force Behind Market Development
The global GPS Tracking Device Market is witnessing rapid traction, heading with the significant advances in technologies. Besides, the growing integration of video telematics to field service management and advanced analytics capable of transforming fleet management software. Rising numbers of users who use GPS trackers to track various multiple devices with the help of advanced and sophisticated software on a single screen drive the market growth. With the increasing uses of GPS vehicle tracking devices developed to track the quality of the road and provided improved mapping facilities, the market is projected to garner substantial traction in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on GPS Tracking Device Market Covered Are:

  • Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada)

  • Laipac Technology, Inc. (Canada)

  • Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Atrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Tomtom International B V (Netherland)

  • Calamp Corp. (US)

  • Orbocomm Inc. (US)

  • Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Spy tech, Inc. (US)

  • Verizon Wireless (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3317

Proliferation of Mobile Phones Boost Demand For GPS Technology
Increasing usages of mobile phones & GPS technology and advances in analytical capabilities in communication technologies bolster the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of 3G/4G and 5G technologies fuel the growth of the market, improving vehicle connectivity. Simultaneously, the proliferation of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and growth in cloud computing-based vehicle tracking systems boost the market size.
Rapid economic growth worldwide provides ample opportunities for the expansion of this market. Also, increased R&D expenditures and the expansion of international players influence market growth. Vast advances and uptake of advanced vehicle security technologies support the GPS Tracking Devices market growth.

Technological Limitations are Major Headwinds
Technological limitations causing failures in GPS and cellular-based trackers due to glitches in cellular or wireless network coverage are major factors projected to impede the market growth. Also, requirements for the high R&D investments for research and development activities challenge new market players majorly. Nevertheless, advances in wireless technologies would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on GPS Tracking Device Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gps-tracking-device-market-3317

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The report is segmented into types, components, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into standalone trackers, advance trackers, covert GPS trackers, and others. The component segment is sub-segmented into real-time GPS trackers, GPS loggers, personal GPS trackers, and others.

The end-users segment is sub-segmented into retail, hospitality, education, government, defense, industrial, automotive and aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and others. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global GPS tracking device market. The region houses many advanced communication technologies and witnesses high uses of GPS vehicle tracking devices. Besides, the increase in demand from the automotive sector and vehicle thefts increases the size of the GPS tracker market for cars. The early adoption of cloud-based deployment services and GPS trackers propels the development of the market.

Additionally, rising sales of premium and luxury vehicles and uptake of GPS trackers. The strong presence of notable manufacturers and operating units with the availability of sophisticated technologies boost the regional market growth. Furthermore, the proliferation of smartphones provides enormous opportunities for business growth. The growing use of navigation services offers an impetus to the regional market's growth.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3317

Competitive Analysis
The GPS tracking device market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Leading industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

They make vast investments in new product development and global expansion initiatives. The GPS Tracking Devices market is likely to witness relentless innovations and new products, eventually intensifying competition among synchronous motor manufacturers.

Industry News
For instance, on July 14, 2021, Amazon announced the development of an Alexa-powered wearable GPS tracking device for kids. The idea is to deliver exclusive Amazon Kids Plus content (earlier known as Amazon FreeTime Unlimited), allowing parents to track and communicate with kids.

In another instance, on May 19, 2021, Accel-KKR, a leading tech-focused private equity firm, announced the acquisition of a fleet management software leader - GPS Insight. GPS Insight provides SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions for Class 3-6 fleets in the United States and Canada.

Accel-KKR, under its management, has assets worth over US$10 billion. Accel-KKR is merging GPS Insight with its two existing portfolio companies - InSight Mobile Data and Rhino Fleet Tracking focused on fleet management, field services, and GPS tracking.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3317

COVID-19 Analysis
Despite the COVID-19 disruption, the GPS tracking device market garnered significant prominence, witnessing significant changes in people's lifestyles. Pre pandemic, GPS technology was already having a big impact on the telecom industry. Resultantly, the global GPS tracking device industry started garnering substantial traction, witnessing continually increasing investments.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf