GPS Tracking Device Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6%: Straits Research

The global GPS tracking device market size was worth USD 2,192 million in 2021. It is expected to be valued at USD 6,378 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global positioning system (GPS) is a cluster of satellites that enables highly accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) measurements worldwide. As one of the earliest satellite positioning systems, GPS has become an indispensable component of international work. GPS provides precise location data of a car, piece of equipment, or person. Tracking devices that use GPS transmit satellite signals decoded by a receiver. These receivers monitor the exact location of the device and calculate its travel time and speed.

Increased demand for IoT & cloud technology and a surge in commercial vehicle sales are the primary factors propelling the GPS tracking device market. The global GPS tracking devices market also benefits from the presence of numerous established players. With extensive technical and financial resources, vendors of GPS tracking device technologies are expected to gain the upper hand over their rivals because they can meet market demands.





Growing Market for IoT & Cloud Technology and Improved Sales of Commercial Vehicles Spur the GPS Tracking Device Market

The GPS tracker, created using modern technology such as IoT and cloud technology, enables it to serve various purposes. GPS trackers are loaded with electronics and internet connectivity, transforming them into intelligent devices and objects capable of connecting to the cloud, being remotely controlled, and communicating with one another. As a result, the increasing demand for IoT and cloud technology fuels the growth of the GPS tracking market.

The durability of GPS devices and their increasing use in commercial vehicle tracking systems are driving the market growth. As the retail sector grows, GPS tracking devices can detect vehicles that use GPS to pinpoint their location. This improves necessity tracking for the sake of efficiency and safety. As a result, many commercial vehicles are equipped with GPS systems. As a result, commercial vehicle sales rise, stimulating the market for GPS tracking devices. The increased penetration of the e-commerce industry also boosts the demand for GPS tracking systems in light commercial vehicles.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 6.37 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By End-User, Technology, Type, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Meitrack Group, Starcom System Ltd., Geotab Inc., Atrack Technology, Trackimo Group, Sierra Wireless, Calamp Corp, Box Telematics Key Market Opportunities Use of Digital Map and Other Technical Advances to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Market of IoT and Cloud Technology to Boost Market Progress

Improved Sales of Commercial Vehicles to Aid Market Growth

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is among the fastest-growing GPS tracking device markets. Potential markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India were identified. The remaining Asia-Pacific countries are small, emerging markets. The technological progress of emerging economies, including India, China, and Japan, boost the market. During the forecast period, the increasing deployment of GPS technology in smartphones , tablets, networking devices, IoT devices, and connected vehicles is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market's revenue. Increasing urbanization, particularly in Asia's developing nations, is increasing the demand for navigation, tracking, and security, driving the market growth for GPS tracking devices.

Europe is the second-largest region and is expected to be valued at USD 515 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Europe is a significant market for GPS tracking devices. GPS tracking enables the management of assets and the monitoring of their locations. The growth of the GPS tracking market in the region is propelled by a rise in the sale of commercial vehicles and the low cost of tracking devices. Germany is one of the world's largest economies; therefore, an increase in people's disposable income for expenditures on additional gadgets and expensive machines and their protection is projected to fuel the growth of the German GPS tracking device market. In addition, key players in the GPS tracking device market seek to acquire regional competitors to expand their geographic presence and bolster their capabilities.





Key Highlights

Based on end-user , the global GPS tracking device market is divided into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others. The Transportation segment is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on technology , the global GPS tracking device market is divided into Standalone Trackers, OBD Devices, and Advance Trackers. The Advanced Tracker is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Based on type , the global GPS tracking device market is divided into Data Loggers, Data Pushers, and Data Pullers. The Data Pushers segment is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global GPS tracking device market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific Surpasses the other regions.





Competitive Players

Meitrack Group

Starcom System Ltd

Geotab Inc

Atrack Technology

Trackimo Group

Sierra Wireless

Calamp Corp

Box Telematics





Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Segmentation

By End-user

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Technology

Standalone Tracker

Advance Tracker

OBD Device

By Type

Data Loggers

Data Pushers

Data Pullers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: GPS Tracking Device Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Marine, Aviation, & Transport (MAT) Market Size & Forecast Political Risk & Credit Insurance Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Brokers Market Size & Forecast Non-Brokers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Distribution Channel Canada By Type By Distribution Channel Mexico By Type By Distribution Channel Latin America By Type By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Distribution Channel France By Type By Distribution Channel U.K. By Type By Distribution Channel Italy By Type By Distribution Channel Spain By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Type By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Distribution Channel China By Type By Distribution Channel Australia By Type By Distribution Channel India By Type By Distribution Channel South Korea By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Distribution Channel South Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Company Profile AXA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio American International Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allianz Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/gps-tracking-device-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Meitrack Group partnered strategically with Toyota and Microsoft on a socially valuable IoT project that uses AI, IoT, and vehicle-to-everything technologies.

In 2022 , Meitrack Group released its first AI four-channel mobile DVR MD500S.

In 2022 , Meitrack Group announced the release of the basic 4G vehicle tracker T711L.

In 2022, Sierra Wireless announced the launch of its next-generation radiofrequency optimized 5G module.





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





