GPTE Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 Billion, Growing Demand From End-user Industries to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.95 billion.

Key Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The growing demand from end-user industries is driving market growth. GPTE plays a major role in automated control systems, as they regulate the movement of the overall machine. The use of automated machines helps automate the operation of machines and lower expenditure on labor. Automatic machines require continuous testing of components, which is driving the demand for GPTE in end-user industries such as food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing, and energy and utilities. Moreover, the demand for passenger cars in APAC is estimated to grow, which will further drive the demand for GPTE in the coming years.

Major Challenge: The long replacement cycle of GPTEs such as oscillators, spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and network analyzers is challenging market growth. In case of any error, only the affected part needs to be replaced. Hence, buyers prefer to retrofit components instead of changing the whole system to save costs. They also have the option of contacting specialized service providers or vendors. Hence, the long product replacement cycle prevents customers from switching between vendors. Such factors are expected to hinder market growth in the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and local players. International players have developed a wide range of energy-efficient GPTE and are offering products for almost all end-user applications. The market also has several local vendors that cater to the demand of particular end-user applications. This has resulted in intense competition in the regional markets. Vendors are focusing on offering testing and measurement equipment that can meet customers' demands. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, as several companies are investing in the markets in emerging economies because of the growth prospects.

Market Segmentation

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market report is segmented by product (oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and other products), End-user (communication, industrial, aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea is the key country for the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Anritsu Corp.

Aplab Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Fortive Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

National Instruments Corp.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Seaward Electronic Ltd.

SGS SA

TEGAM Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Advantest Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anritsu Corp., Aplab Ltd., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Seaward Electronic Ltd., SGS SA, TEGAM Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Advantest Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

