GPTE Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 Billion, Growing Demand From End-user Industries to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.95 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market

Key Market Dynamics

  • Key Driver: The growing demand from end-user industries is driving market growth. GPTE plays a major role in automated control systems, as they regulate the movement of the overall machine. The use of automated machines helps automate the operation of machines and lower expenditure on labor. Automatic machines require continuous testing of components, which is driving the demand for GPTE in end-user industries such as food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing, and energy and utilities. Moreover, the demand for passenger cars in APAC is estimated to grow, which will further drive the demand for GPTE in the coming years.

  • Major Challenge: The long replacement cycle of GPTEs such as oscillators, spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and network analyzers is challenging market growth. In case of any error, only the affected part needs to be replaced. Hence, buyers prefer to retrofit components instead of changing the whole system to save costs. They also have the option of contacting specialized service providers or vendors. Hence, the long product replacement cycle prevents customers from switching between vendors. Such factors are expected to hinder market growth in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and local players. International players have developed a wide range of energy-efficient GPTE and are offering products for almost all end-user applications. The market also has several local vendors that cater to the demand of particular end-user applications. This has resulted in intense competition in the regional markets. Vendors are focusing on offering testing and measurement equipment that can meet customers' demands. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, as several companies are investing in the markets in emerging economies because of the growth prospects.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market report is segmented by product (oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and other products), End-user (communication, industrial, aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea is the key country for the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market in APAC.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report- Buy Report  

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • Aplab Ltd.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • Lauterbach GmbH

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Seaward Electronic Ltd.

  • SGS SA

  • TEGAM Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

  • Advantest Corp.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

System-on-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The advent of autonomous vehicles is a trend in the market. In the upcoming years, the global automotive industry is expected to record a large-scale investment in the development of autonomous vehicles. In the manufacturing of autonomous vehicles, many sensors are required, which send signals to a computing platform built on SOCs.

Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing demand for tabletop electron microscopes from research institutions is a trend in the market. A conventional electron microscope is too big and expensive to be used for non-commercial activities such as in museums and academic institutions. Thus, most non-commercial end-users prefer light (optical) microscopes, which are less costly than electron microscopes.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anritsu Corp., Aplab Ltd., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Seaward Electronic Ltd., SGS SA, TEGAM Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Advantest Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Spectrum analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Signal generator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Network analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Electronics and semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Advantest Corp.

  • 11.4 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.5 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 11.6 Lauterbach GmbH

  • 11.7 National Instruments Corp.

  • 11.8 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.9 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 11.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gpte-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-95-billion-growing-demand-from-end-user-industries-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301683928.html

SOURCE Technavio

