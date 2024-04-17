GQG Said to Invest Around $400 Million in Vodafone Idea

P R Sanjai, Hemal Savai and Baiju Kalesh
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners LLC is looking to invest around $400 million in Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s share sale that starts later this week, according to people familiar, in a vote of confidence in the unprofitable Indian wireless operator.

Most Read from Bloomberg

GQG will place bids for equity worth at least $300 million and as much as $400 million in a follow-on public offer being floated by the joint venture between Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group, said people familiar with the discussions who did not want to be identified as the information is not public. Other institutional investors are also expected to buy into the sale, they added.

The $2.2 billion share sale, which will start on April 18 and close April 22, has a floor price of 10 rupees (12 cents) per share and a ceiling price of 11 rupees, the Mumbai based firm said in exchange filings last week.

Representatives of Vodafone Idea and GQG Partners did not offer any immediate comments.

A statement filed by the telecoms operator dated Tuesday showed several GQG funds are among a handful of investors that have subscribed to 54 billion rupees of shares.

The backing from GQG is a major shot in the arm for Vodafone Idea. The telecom operator has been plagued by financial losses and an eroding subscriber base as users switched to stronger rivals, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

While it hasn’t reported an annual profit since 2016, recent comments by the Indian government that it won’t allow a duopoly in the Indian telecom sector has bolstered investor hopes that Vodafone Idea will survive and stage a comeback.

The Indian government emerged as Vodafone Idea’s largest shareholder in 2022 when the wireless operator converted the dues it couldn’t pay to the administration into a 36% stake. The smallest of India’s three private sector wireless operators, it has struggled to upgrade its infrastructure while Reliance Jio and Bharti have rapidly rolled out their 5G networks across the country, luring subscribers away.

Read More: GQG’s $10 Billion India Bet Has Winning Picks Beyond Adani

Jain’s GQG has been in the spotlight for investing in several Adani Group firms in March 2023, weeks after they were thrashed by a stinging short seller report. The value of GQG’s stake in Adani stocks has grown about fivefold within a year, making these one of the many winning picks for the Florida-based investment firm in India.

--With assistance from Dong Lyu.

(Updated with statement from company on share sale in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Hires Huang for China Asset Management Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley hired former Credit Suisse banker Min Huang to lead its China investment management division as the US firm recalibrates its mutual fund business and expands its product offerings in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two Decades

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Danaos, Costamare and Seanergy Maritime

    Danaos, Costamare and Seanergy Maritime have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Riverside Explores Potential Sale of Its Private Credit Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Riverside Co. is exploring strategic options including a sale of its direct lending arm, Riverside Credit Solutions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflat

  • India’s Reliance Tries to Sell US Oil as Russian Flows Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for theIndia Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Con

  • Global Stock Gauge Nears Oversold Zone as Selloff Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- A global equities benchmark has fallen precipitously close to oversold territory following a selloff in risk assets this month. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaThe M

  • Walmart-backed Ibotta looks to raise $551 million in upsized US IPO

    Increased buzz around artificial intelligence and hopes of rebound in U.S. IPO market from a two-year slump on the back of possible soft landing for the economy have encouraged more tech companies to test the IPO waters. Ibotta, founded in 2011, provides a platform for brands to deliver promotions to customers and offer cash back rewards on their everyday purchases. Ibotta will list on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "IBTA".

  • US trade chief Tai says taking 'serious look' at tools to deal with China

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will tell lawmakers on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "taking a serious look" at U.S. trade defense tools to deal with threats posed by China's trade and economic policies, including a review of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports. In excerpts of testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee released ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, Tai said that China's policies were causing "dependencies and vulnerabilities in multiple sectors, harming American workers and businesses and creating real risks for our supply chains.""This is why we are taking a serious look at how our existing tools are addressing this problem, including through our four-year review of the China Section 301 tariffs," Tai said.

  • Google Wallet appears in India, with local integrations, but Pay will stay

    Google Wallet will finally launch in India -- nearly two years after its relaunch as a digital wallet platform in the U.S. -- according to a preview of the app that the company accidentally posted on the Google Play store in the country. After TechCrunch spotted the listing for the app -- which will let users load up loyalty cards and buy things, among other features -- the company declined to confirm that it will be coming soon to Android users. But it then seemed to pull some of the details fr

  • ECB’s Rehn Says Geopolitics Pose Biggest Risk to Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Slower inflation has opened the door for the European Central Bank to start lowering interest rates this summer, though geopolitics could still derail such plans, according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in

  • Yellen Fully Expects Fresh Sanctions on Iran in Coming Days

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the US will strengthen its sanctions on Iran within days after the nation’s recent attack on Israel.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises“I ful