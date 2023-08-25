GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.10

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.10 per share on the 22nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 8.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

GR Engineering Services Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to grow by 17.5% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 104%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.19. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

GR Engineering Services Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. GR Engineering Services has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means GR Engineering Services has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for GR Engineering Services that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

