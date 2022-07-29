GR Silver Mining Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FSE: GPE) – announces Michael Thomson has resigned as Director of the Company. Mr. Thomson has served as an independent director of GR Silver since 2018. The Board of Directors and management team would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contributions during his time as Director and wish him well in all his future endeavors.

GR Silver Mining Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb

Chairman & CEO

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c2094.html