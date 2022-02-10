U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

GR Silver Mining Announces Exploration Results 2.3 m at 16.45 g/t Au & 244 g/t Ag at Loma Dorada - La Colorada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRSLF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FSE: GPE) – is pleased to announce gold (Au) and silver (Ag)-rich vein intercepts from the Loma Dorada - La Colorada Vein System, within the Plomosas Project, Sinaloa, Mexico. The new channel and drill results demonstrate the presence of NW oriented Au-Ag rich structures and an additional 250 m extension of veins to the south of previous drill hole results. A part of the La Colorada Vein System is currently being mined within a third party-owned concession with extensions of that Au-Ag mineralization extending into GR Silver Mining's adjacent mineral concessions. The Company is currently mapping the third party mine workings to collect geological information as a guide to upcoming resource expansion drilling in the area.

Results for this news release, related to surface channel sampling and drilling in the vicinity of the Loma Dorada - La Colorada Vein System, are summarized below.

Highlights:

  • High-grade NW oriented vein structures extending from the La Colorada historical mine (Figure 1) support the presence of attractive drilling targets for resource expansion in this area; including:

  • 0.6 m at 8.68 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag

  • Drill results from the 2021 drilling program have extended several NNW-SSE trending Au-Ag veins over 600m strike length, and possibly connecting the Loma Dorada and La Colorada vein systems; including:

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca commented "The Loma Dorada – La Colorada Vein System appears increasingly to be a swarm of sub-parallel NW-NNW trending Au and Ag mineralized veins. Results from the 2021 exploration program at the Loma Dorada target indicate that several of the vein structures have strong continuity, over a strike length that has increased to approximately 600 m and are still open to the south. In the La Colorada section of this vein system, where a small mine operation is currently ongoing in a third party-owned concession, the Company has received strong Au-Ag channel sample results located to the NW of the main mineralization, extending from the third-party concession into GR Silver Mining's concessions, providing encouragement for drill hole results currently pending from this same area.

Loma Dorada

The Loma Dorada target was recently identified by GR Silver Mining geologists as an area of extensive surface alteration and veining worthy of a drill program. The multiple veins at Loma Dorada are interpreted to overlap with the veins of the adjacent La Colorada system and, hence, appear to be part of a broader Au-Ag epithermal vein system (Figure 1). Initial drill results at Loma Dorada (see News Release dated November 29, 2021) confirmed anomalous gold grades in the first three holes. Previously released 2021 drill holes such as, LCS21-04 (9.0 m at 946 g/t AgEq, including 0.65 m at 10,777 g/t AgEq (see News Release dated June 10, 2021). indicate the presence of high-grade Ag-Au epithermal vein systems in the area, which is the subject of the Company's current exploration and resource expansion program.

The Company has now received assay results from five additional diamond drill holes: LDS21-01A, LDS21-04 to LDS21-07 - which cover the Loma Dorada target over a 500 m distance from north to south (Figure 1). The new Au-Ag drill intercepts show that the vein system has reliable and consistent values, and validate the N-NW oriented structures identified during surface mapping and sampling.

These new results from the eastern part of the Loma Dorada – La Colorada Vein System, which include individual results of up to 4.23 g/t Au (Table 1), further extend the Loma Dorada vein system to the south and increase the potential for a continuous connection with the northern extension of the La Colorada vein system, where high-grade Au intercepts are reported (see News Release dated June 10, 2021). Mapping of structures and the ongoing geological mapping of historical small scale underground workings provides further encouragement for the continuity of the high-grade Au-Ag vein system.

La Colorada

Similar to the adjacent Loma Dorada system, the La Colorada system consists of a number of NW-SE trending veins, as identified in surface mapping. The latest surface channel results in the furthest NW portion of La Colorada include 2.3 m at 16.45 g/t Au and 244 g/t Ag (Table 2), demonstrating attractive high-grade Au-Ag mineralization within the NW-SE trending vein system (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Geological Map of the Loma Dorada &#x002013; La Colorada Vein System (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
Figure 1: Geological Map of the Loma Dorada – La Colorada Vein System (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)

Significant results from the most recent drilling at Loma Dorada are shown in Table 1, below:

Table 1: Loma Dorada Drill Results

Drill Hole

From
(m)

To (m)

Apparent
width (m)

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Pb %

Zn %

LDS21-01A

16.5

29.4

12.9

25

0.36

na

na

includes

21.0

23.1

2.1

82

1.78

na

na

LDS21-04

122.4

140.6

18.2

1

0.41

na

na

includes

140.3

140.6

0.3

4

4.23

na

na

LDS21-05

6.5

11.3

4.8

27

0.82

na

na


39.1

49.6

10.5

7

0.42

na

0.1

includes

47.9

48.5

0.6

6

3.42

0.2

0.3

LDS21-06

20.5

44.2

23.7

9

0.21

na

na

includes

36.0

38.0

2.0

60

1.35

na

na

LDS21-07

22.5

23.8

1.3

9

0.81

0.8

0.4


57.4

57.7

0.3

292

2.01

0.2

0.2


107.7

128.8

21.1

2

0.27

0.3

0.6

* Widths are apparent widths only. Insufficient structural information is available at this stage to estimate true width with confidence. "na" = no significant result.

Significant results from the most recent channel sampling at Loma Dorada & La Colorada vein system are shown in Table 2, below:

Table 2: Loma Dorada & La Colorada Channel Sample Results - LDS21-CH-007 to 017

Channel Sample

From (m)

To (m)

Apparent
width (m)

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Pb %

Zn %

LDS21-CH-011

0.0

1.5

1.5

39

1.81

na

na

LDS21-CH-014

0.0

2.3

2.3

244

16.45

na

na

includes

1.1

2.3

1.2

356

26.71

na

na

LDS21-CH-015

0.0

1.9

1.9

64

4.55

na

na

includes

0.8

1.4

0.6

120

8.68

na

na

LDS21-CH-016

0.0

1.2

1.2

15

0.93

na

na

LDS21-CH-017

0.0

0.7

0.7

1

1.15

na

na

* Widths are apparent widths only. Insufficient structural information is available at this stage to estimate true width with confidence. "na" = no significant result. No relevant assays for channels LDS21-CH-007 – 010, 012 and 013

Table 3: Loma Dorada Drill Hole Coordinates

Drill Hole

East (m)

North (m)

RL (m)

Dip (*)

Azimuth (*)

Depth (m)

LDS21-01A

447785.7

2552054

971

-60

250

45.0

LDS21-04

447940

2551880

870

-45

260

279.0

LDS21-05

447815

2552090

920

-65

290

80.1

LDS21-06

447823

2552093

920

-75

80

242.5

LDS21-07

448061

2551675

874

-45

260

221.4

Note: All holes are surface drill holes.

Table 4: Loma Dorada & La Colorada Channel Sample Coordinates

Channel
Sample

East (m)

North (m)

RL
(m)

Dip
(*)

Azimuth
(*)

Length
(m)

LDS21-CH-011

447350

2551462

891

6

105

2.4

LDS21-CH-014

447252

2551504

878

0

280

2.3

LDS21-CH-015

447253

2551504

878

20

290

1.9

LDS21-CH-016

447253

2551504

878

25

180

1.2

LDS21-CH-017

447357

2551295

902

65

175

0.7

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this News Release related to the exploration program were reviewed and/or prepared under the supervision of Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo. He has approved the disclosure herein.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Mr. Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo.
President & CEO

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9383.html

