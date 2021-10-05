U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,303.25
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,971.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,504.25
    +42.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.20
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    +0.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -11.80 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +1.12 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2200
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,990.40
    +2,361.11 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.56
    +991.88 (+408.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.70
    +47.69 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

GR Silver Mining Completes Extensive IP and Ground Magnetic Geophysical Survey Connecting the San Marcial and San Juan Areas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – announces the completion of the 3D DC resistivity, induced polarization ("IP") and ground magnetic geophysical survey covering over 7 km of prospective structural corridor as first step of a district-scale generative exploration program at the Plomosas Project, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Highlights:

  • First-ever geophysical program links San Marcial resource with the recent GAP Area discovery and the San Juan resource

  • A combined 71 kilometres of resistivity, IP, and ground magnetic line coverage

  • New shallow drill targets identified on the surveyed area including the vicinity of the San Marcial resource areas

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca commented "The release of results from the IP and magnetic survey has already provided valuable information for the current underground drill program aimed at expanding the San Marcial resource. Together with the new district-scale geologic surface mapping and sampling campaigns, and a better understanding of the structural control of faults and mineralized structures, the new geophysical data provides new targets to build our project pipeline within the Plomosas Project. We have already made significant advances with drilling planned on the recent GAP Area discovery and we are looking forward to develop additional targets to drill stage."

Geophysical Survey and Exploration Work

GR Silver Mining's 3D DC resistivity, IP and ground magnetic geophysical survey cover 7 kilometres along strike, connecting the mineralized trend at San Marcial with the GAP and San Juan Areas further to the northwest (Figure 1). This is the first-ever surface geophysical program carried out in this under-explored area of the Plomosas Project. The ground geophysical survey was completed and processed by Dias Geophysical Ltd. (of Saskatoon, SK, Canada) and Condor Consulting Inc. (of Lakewood, CO, USA) respectively, producing 3D chargeability, resistivity, and magnetic inversion data products. The geophysical program was comprised of a ground walking magnetometer and a 2D and 3D direct current induced polarization (DCIP) survey, using Dias Geophysical's proprietary DIAS32 system. The survey was carried out with a pole-dipole configuration, and 2D and rolling distributed 3D arrays, using 200 m spaced lines in a NE-SW orientation.

The advantage of this multi-directional survey method over traditional IP surveys is that higher-density datasets are collected, resulting in robust 3D data for accurate modelling and improved depth sensitivity, among other advantages, providing better guidance for exploratory drilling.

Implications for Exploration

Initial results received from the survey were used in the planning and execution of the current underground resource expansion drill program at San Marcial (see News Release dated September 1, 2021). This area of high priority was surveyed with a tighter line spacing of 100 m. Several zones of elevated chargeability correspond with volcaniclastic-sedimentary units that are found in the immediate footwall of the San Marcial Breccia (host to the San Marcial NI 43-101 silver resource), overlapping with areas of disseminated pyrite, and coincident with previously reported gold intercepts (see News Release dated November 12, 2020).

An area as large as 3 km2 has been identified in the vicinities of the San Marcial Resource Area with elevated chargeability extending southwards from the San Marcial Resource Area (Figure 1). Magnetic data shows that there are several oriented magnetic features in this area corresponding to different intrusive bodies, including a fine-grained diorite and a granodiorite. These geophysical features and structural controls are being investigated for relationships with the Company's extensive geochemical database covering the San Marcial and GAP Areas and resulting exploration opportunities.

Resistivity data shows that important parts of the Plomosas Project are separated into structural blocks controlled by NW-trending faults and mineralized structures. Together with secondary NE-trending structures, these features concentrate Ag-Au bearing veins, encountered during mapping activities. As previously noted during exploration work in the Plomosas Mine, San Juan and GAP Areas (see News Release dated September 8, 2021), specific areas with intrusive diorite bodies mapped within volcaniclastic and volcanic strata appear to control fluids producing Ag-Au mineralization in several areas. Early-stage field assessment of Ag-Au targets is underway and several of these are currently in the drill planning stage.

Figure 1 Magnetic Data, Chargeability, Resistivity and Geology Maps connecting the San Marcial, GAP and San Juan Areas

Figure 1 Magnetic Data, Chargeability, Resistivity and Geology Maps connecting the San Marcial, GAP and San Juan Areas (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
Figure 1 Magnetic Data, Chargeability, Resistivity and Geology Maps connecting the San Marcial, GAP and San Juan Areas (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this News Release related to the exploration program were reviewed and/or prepared under the supervision of Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo. He has approved the disclosure herein.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its 10% rolling stock option plan and in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted incentive stock options to employees in its Mexican subsidiaries, to purchase up to an aggregate of 155,000 common shares of the Company. These options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.29 per share.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project - which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 778 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 kilometres in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Mr. Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo
President & CEO

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

GR Silver Mining Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.) (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)
GR Silver Mining Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.) (CNW Group/GR Silver Mining Ltd.)

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c7810.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Faang’s Dominance Too Hard to Overcome as 10% Correction Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls betting that a revival of the reopening trade would keep the U.S. stock market afloat had to face a hard fact on Monday: The technology giants are hard to ignore.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryYes,

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryChinese junk dollar bonds were poised for t

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.