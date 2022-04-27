U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

GR0 Announces the Promotions of Bridget Reed as VP of Content, Kevin Hwang as SVP of Finance & Operations

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bridget Reed as Vice President of Content and Kevin Hwang as Senior Vice President of Finance & Operations. Both promotions take place after a period of extreme expansion, with a growth rate of over 300% since launching in April 2020.

"One of the many joys of working at GR0 is seeing the intersection of our rapidly growing company with our high-potential people," said Kevin Miller, CEO of GR0. "Bridget and Kevin are both rare talents, whose hard work and dedication to our young company has propelled us to new possibilities."

Reed joined GR0 as the company's first full-time employee, spending the past two years scaling the content department from 20,000 words of generated content per month to 2.5 million words a month. Under her leadership, the department's writer network has skyrocketed to over 200 experienced writers. Reed's promotion will make her the first woman to join the Executive team at GR0.

"I'm honored to join the executive team at GR0 as the Vice President of Content," said Reed. "Being GR0's first employee and watching it grow to great heights has been an incredible journey that I feel grateful to be part of. We have built a unique culture with a strong mission and I can't wait to see what we continue to achieve."

Hwang joined GR0 in January 2021 as the Vice President of Finance. During his tenure, his development of sound company financial planning, analytical reporting, and company processes led to increased profitability margins at GR0 of over 7x. Moving forward as the SVP of Finance & Operations, Hwang's profound understanding of financial management and proven track record of rapidly scaling marketing agencies prior will enable the company to continue its upward momentum and optimize for further sustainable growth.

"Through the past year, I have been struck with GR0's exceeding commitment to excellence, customer service, and a healthy work culture amidst our rapid growth," said Hwang. "I'm looking forward to working with our incredible team to further marry that excellence with operational efficiency all-around."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing. For more information about GR0, please visit Comparably, Glassdoor, Clutch or Crunchbase.

About GR0:

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller, sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. AWhile SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client. GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

For business or media inquiries, please reach out to contact@gr0.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gr0-announces-the-promotions-of-bridget-reed-as-vp-of-content-kevin-hwang-as-svp-of-finance--operations-301534501.html

SOURCE GR0.com LLC

