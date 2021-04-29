GR0 Honored As "Fastest Growing Company of the Year" In 2021 American Business Awards®

The LA-based start up received the Silver Stevie® Award in the category, among 3 total awards

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the "Fastest Growing Company of the Year" category at The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today. The Los Angele based agency, which has seen rapid growth in size and revenue since it began operations in early 2020, helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization.

"This award is a huge testament to our team at GR0, who have been monumental in our growth. Despite launching at the beginning of the pandemic, our team has been resilient and braved the growing pains as we expanded at unprecedented rates," said Kevin Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of GR0. "We hope to continue to be flexible, innovative, and focused on building a solid foundation for growth and great company culture that will support and benefit our clients and employees."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

GR0's founders, Jonathan Zacharias and Kevin Miller, were also honored with the Gold Stevie® Award for "Founding Team of the Year" and the Silver Stevie® Award for "Entrepreneur of the Year." Additional details regarding The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

