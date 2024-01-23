How to grab a bargain train ticket in the Great British Rail Sale

rail prices illustration

Now that we’re more than 18 months into a period of regular UK-wide rail strikes, you’d be forgiven for wanting to give the country’s trains a wide berth.

But in a bid to lure back passengers, the Department for Transport has announced a week-long sale of cut-price rail tickets, to be used over the following six weeks.

Passengers have six days between Jan 23-29 to book the discounted tickets for journeys taking place between Jan 30 and March 15.

The size of discounts vary depending on the journey, but some will be sold for less than half their usual price.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals how to get your hands on the cheap rail tickets, and which journeys are included.

How to book cheap tickets

Discounted tickets will become available from midnight on Jan 23, and there are plenty of places to book them.

A central page will be hosted by The Rail Delivery Group, and you can also buy tickets on other rail retailers’ websites, including Trainline and Trainsplit, and directly from train operators.

Only a limited number of tickets are being put on sale, and no additional tickets will be made available once they’ve sold out – so it’s worth booking sooner rather than later, particularly if you’re keen to make a popular journey.

What journeys are included?

The point of the sale is to make popular cross-city journeys cheaper. This means discounts will be aimed at holiday-goers and business trippers, rather than commuters.

There will be some advance tickets for sale which may cross over with peak times, but generally speaking this half-price sale is about cutting the cost for routes at less busy times of day.

Some popular routes that Trainline lists on its website in relation to the sale include:

Glasgow to London

London to Liverpool

London to Oxford

Leeds to London

London to Birmingham

London to Brighton

Manchester to London

London to Edinburgh

Are there any exclusions?

It’s worth noting that operators are not offering sale tickets on upcoming strike days which may affect them. These were announced by Aslef, Britain’s trade union for train drivers, earlier this month.

According to National Rail’s website, the following days and affected train operators will be:

Jan 30 (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway – including Island Line, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink)

Jan 31 (Northern, TransPennine Express)

Feb 2 (c2c, Greater Anglia – including Stansted Express, LNER)

Feb 3 (Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, West Midlands Railway)

Feb 5 (Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER)

Feb 6 to Feb 9 (LNER)

Other ways to save money on rail travel

If you miss out on tickets in the Great British Rail Sale, or you want to travel later in the year, there are still plenty of ways to cut your costs.

One simple but often overlooked tip is to book your ticket directly with an operator rather than through a third-party booking platform.

Companies such as Trainline will take a booking fee. For transactions up to £35, it’s £0.75, and for those over £35 it’s £1.50.

If you later need a refund or need to exchange your ticket, Trainline will also take a £10 fee for the privilege if your ticket cost more than £16. Less than £16, and it’s a sliding scale – getting smaller as the value of the ticket shrinks.

Other obvious tips include booking as far in advance as you can, travelling at quieter times and getting a railcard if you haven’t already.

You’re eligible for a railcard if you’re 30 or under, have a child or children aged between 5 and 15, have a partner you often travel with, are over 60, are disabled, a member of the armed forces or a veteran.

Another way to cut the cost of an overall journey is to split the fare. While there are a number of sites which help you do this, not all are free. It’s always worth checking operators first as it’s not always cheaper.

Other sites which do this but take a fee include TrainTickets.com, which takes a 10pc cut from what you save, as well as Split My Fare, Split Your Ticket and TrainSplit – which all charge a larger 15pc.

Which operators are selling discounted tickets?

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Grand Central

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway

London Northwestern Railway

Northern

South Western Railway

Southeastern

Southern

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway

