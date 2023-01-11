Grab and Go Bottles Market is to Grow to US$ 133.7 Billion by 2033, New Sustainability Initiatives Are Driving Adoption at a 5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / The market for grab and go bottles is predicted to record a 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to generate US$ 82.1 Billion in 2023 and US$ 133.7 Billion by 2033. Until then, the market was growing, with a market size of US$ 78.2 Billion in 2022.

Manufacturers of grab and go bottles use a variety of innovative procedures, including aseptic technology, to assist in preventing external contamination during packaging. As a result, manufacturers might make and market ready-to-drink products that are more useful. Additionally, consumers are choosing single-serve drinking bottles, which are anticipated to be a crucial factor in the rise of the global grab and go bottles market.

Preference for Grab and Go Bottles is a Growing Trend in Advanced Economies

The expanding trend of food and beverage consumption while on the road is anticipated to accelerate grab and go bottles market expansion during the anticipated timeframe.

Utilizing this trend, packaging businesses are investing considerably in enhancing their production processes. In industrialised nations, including the United States, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom, consumer demand for grab and go bottles are considerable.

Increase Market by Using Packaging that is Environmentally Friendly and Customer-Focused

Bottles that can be quickly taken and recycled are useful. The grab and go bottles market is therefore anticipated to grow over the following 10 years. Grab and go bottle manufacturers are switching to recyclable materials like R-PET as consumers become more aware of the drawbacks of consuming plastic products.

What Should Grab and Go Bottles Makers Keep an Eye Out for?

Glass is more expensive and less resilient to shock than plastic, which will reduce the market's development rate. The development of the market for grab and go bottles will be significantly hampered by the effects of the pandemic on the supply chain. The use of plastics is subject to strict restrictions and regulations, which will slow the market's expansion for grab and go bottles.

Regional Insight

According to predictions, the European region will continue to dominate the global grab and go bottles market. This can be attributed to the region's increased fizzy beverage consumption.

North America is expected to grow during the period of the forecast due to the rising demand for grab and go bottles from end-use industries and the presence of significant essential players in this region.

Key Takeaways

With a CAGR of 4.8%, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North American market. By 2033, the U.S. market will have grown to US$ 25.7 Billion.

By 2033, sales in the U.K. are projected to total about US$ 5.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The market for grab and go bottles in China is predicted to be the most lucrative, with sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2033.

Plastic is predicted to increase quickly in terms of material type, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the projection period.

The beverage segment is anticipated to hold the biggest share in terms of end use, growing at a 6.2% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Sales of grab-and-go bottles in Japan are expected to increase at a 5.0% CAGR to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2033, making this sector very profitable.

Competitive Landscape

To address the increased demand for grab and go bottles across various end use industries, prominent manufacturers are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, in order to achieve sustainability goals and strengthen their global footprint in the grab and go bottles market, several businesses are striving to collaborate and use zero-waste packaging.

Recent Development

Amcor plc - Collaboration

In October 2021, The launch of a sustainable cooking oil bottle made entirely of recycled material in Columbia was announced by Alianza Team, a high-tech solutions supplier for the food industry, in October 2021. The product launch will help businesses expand their selection of sustainable packaging.

Amcor plc - Introduction

January 2021, Amcor plc announced the introduction of its single-serve plastic bottles for dairy products in January 2021. These bottles use cutting-edge barrier technology to keep the contents fresh for up to 90 days, shield the food from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and preserve the original flavour's. Market Segments Covered in Grab and Go Bottles Market Analysis

Key Segments

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) PET Polypropylene (PP) Others

Glass

By Capacity:

Up to 250 ml

251-500 ml

501-1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

By End Use:

Food Sauces & Condiments Soups & Syrups Dairy Products Others

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic Tea & Coffee Juices Soft Drinks Bottled Water Others



Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/grab-and-go-bottles-market

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

