U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    +20.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,166.00
    +87.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,213.00
    +115.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.75
    +0.80 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.86
    -1.01 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0210
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,848.24
    -326.90 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.18
    -4.45 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,915.15
    -15.48 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Grab Brings Forward Profit Goal After Quarterly Loss Narrows

Yoolim Lee and Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. brought forward its profitability target after posting a narrower quarterly loss, helped by reduced spending by the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock jumped 8% in pre-market trading after Grab said it expects to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the final quarter of 2023. It previously expected to hit that goal in the second half of 2024.

Singapore-based Grab is among money-losing Southeast Asian internet giants that have shifted strategies to focus on achieving profitability instead of spending on growth. Rival GoTo Group said last week it was bringing forward its profitability targets by a year, while Sea Ltd. has cut jobs and closed down its e-commerce operations in India, Europe and some Latin American markets to trim costs.

Read: Grab Sees Slower Growth While It Pursues 2024 Profitability

Adjusted Ebitda loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $111 million, Grab said. That compares with the $147 million loss analysts estimated. Revenue quadrupled to $502 million, also beating predictions.

The company’s projections for 2023 revenue of as much as $2.3 billion and adjusted loss of as little as $275 million also came in better than analysts had estimated.

While its competitors cut thousands of jobs last year, Grab has so far refrained from mass layoffs even after its shares slumped following its stock market debut in the US more than a year ago. The company, like its peers, is trying to convince investors of its long-term earnings prospects as stiff competition weighs on prices and margins in Southeast Asian markets where consumers have limited spending power.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“As its foothold across markets strengthens and unit economics improve with greater size, Grab should be able to spend less on user acquisitions, putting it on track to turn a profit even as it invests in expansion.”

-Nathan Naidu, analyst

Click here for research

Grab’s quarterly performance on an adjusted basis also beat its own projections. In November, it revised its second-half 2022 adjusted Ebitda guidance to a loss of $315 million, indicating it was expecting a loss of about $154 million for the fourth quarter.

The company is still far off from profitability on a net income basis. In the fourth quarter, its quarterly net loss narrowed to $386 million from $1.06 billion a year earlier, and its cash and cash equivalents shrank to $1.8 billion from $4.8 billion a year ago.

(Updates with stock reaction in second paragraph, full-year forecasts in fifth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Fields warns Chile project delay to hit output, shares fall

    Salares Notre, initially expected to produce its first ore in the first quarter of 2023 which was later delayed until the second, now expects to come online in the final quarter. Gold Fields said COVID-19 and severe weather were causing the delays at the project, which is expected to produce at least 450,000 ounces of gold per annum in the first seven years of operations. The company's gold production is now expected to be 2.25 million to 2.3 million ounces this year, down from 2.4 million ounces in 2022.

  • Carbon-removal companies launch group to lobby U.S. government on policies

    More than 20 companies in the burgeoning carbon removal industry on Thursday launched a coalition that will lobby the U.S. government for new policies to help commercialize the nascent technology, which has received a flood of private investment in recent years. The CRA will represent companies developing technologies to remove carbon emissions, buyers of credits from carbon removal projects and groups supporting the development of the field, creating a unified industry voice in policy discussions with lawmakers and government officials. For years, technologies such as direct air capture, which extracts carbon emissions from the ambient air, had been seen as fringe ideas.

  • Gold miner Newmont misses quarterly profit estimates

    Average realized gold prices fell 2.2% to $1,758 per ounce in the quarter from a year earlier, while all-in sustaining cost for gold, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose 15% to $1,215 per ounce. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 44 cents per share for the October-December quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 46 cents. Earlier this month, Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd rebuffed Newmont's $16.9 billion takeover bid, but left the door open for a better offer.

  • Merck-Backed Kelun-Biotech Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A biotech subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. selected Citic Securities Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to work on its upcoming initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on Ukraine

  • Singapore Airlines Looks Beyond Record Revenues to Big Things From Air India Deal

    It's amazing what an airline can do when it's raking in profits.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Western

  • Alibaba stock rallies after earnings beat

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s U.S.-listed shares were headed 5% higher in premarket trading Thursday.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • No ‘soft landing’ is in the cards from Fed rate hikes. Look for recession and a buying opportunity once stock prices decline.

    Many of the market's high-flying stocks were built on the Fed's easy money. That bill is coming due.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Alibaba Stock Rips Higher On Bullish Q3 Results, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba jumped 6% in premarket trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Alibaba stock jumped 3% on Feb. 9 on news that the Alibaba Dharma Academy — a science- and technology-focused research institute — is working on ChatGPT-like dialogue robot. Sellers hit Alibaba stock hard on Jan. 30 on reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Yahoo Finance Trending Tickers: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.81% and 0.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Tip of the negative equity iceberg’: A record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and drivers can't keep pace — stay ahead by dodging these 2 loan mistakes

    The number of people who are behind on payments is rising at a rate not seen since the Great Recession.

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Genco Shipping (GNK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.56% and 8.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Halliburton (HAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Halliburton (HAL) closed at $35.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.