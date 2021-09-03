You Can Grab These Fuji GFX Cameras and More Right Now!

For more stories like this, be sure to subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Hurry up and get them! Fujifilm cameras are very hot in demand right now. The Fujifilm GFX 50s and the 50R are in stock though. The 50R is also one of our favorite cameras of the past few years. For the record, they came out with some real bangers in the past two years. The XT4, GFX100s, and X100s are only three of those cameras. We rated each one of them very well. My personal favorite is the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And even today, it’s still the camera I trust almost every week. But with the global pandemic, there’s a major shortage of components. So that means that the second-hand market is where you’ll find all the gear now. Luckily, there’s a lot of refurbished Fuji gear on Amazon right now. At that link, you’ll find cameras and lenses both. Maybe something you want is on that page!