When Will Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Become Profitable?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The US$13b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.7b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$855m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Grab Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 21 industry analysts covering Grab Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$112m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Grab Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

