Grabbing a little sun: Vineyard Haven marina installs new solar array

A new solar array sits atop the main office building at Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven, a project General Manager Chris Scott said is the most visible example of the marina’s continuing “focus on renewable energy and environmental stewardship.”

The new solar installation, which was erected about a month ago, consists of two long, narrow arrays with a total of 32 panels, or modules — 16 on each strip, with each module generating 400 watts of electricity. The 12.8 kW system generates about 16,752 kWh annually, and it’s designed to withstand the power of 140-mph winds.

The electricity generated, Scott said, should satisfy 100% of the building’s power needs each year. The project links to the company’s ongoing efforts to become more energy self-sufficient and environmentally sustainable.

The sun rises on the solar energy installation at Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven. The marina and boatyard recently installed 32 solar modules/solar panels on top of its marina offices.

“Everyone’s got to do their small part (toward) reducing their (carbon) footprint,” he added.

According to Scott, the project was implemented following a lengthy process of approvals by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the local Planning Board and the Building Department.

New installation will meet building’s total yearly demand for electricity

Scott, a Martha’s Vineyard native who joined Safe Harbor in 2017, said the marina continues to implement other projects that help reduce energy use and “keep impacts to a minimum,” such as installing LED lighting, implementing an automatic light shut-off system and finding ways to maximize heat retention in buildings. All that work is underway with the overall goal of a 10% reduction in energy use at the facility.

Such green initiatives are increasingly visible in the annual sustainability reports issued by the Safe Harbor community of marinas, where environmental concerns are a goal for the national operation. Parent company Sun Communities Inc. owns or operates more than 100 marinas in 22 states.

First in Massachusetts to earn marina industry’s 'Clean and Resilient' designation

Scott said that “the coolest” result of installing the new solar project has been that Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven has been named as Massachusetts’ first “Accredited Clean and Resilient Marina.” According to its website, this is a standard bestowed by the Association of Marina Industries (AMI), an independent voice at the national level for the marina industry, directed toward that industry’s specific needs and concerns.

As general manager, Scott also participates in local community-wide initiatives that work to address coastal and marine habitats of concern, including groups that are responding to issues of nitrogen loading in the environment, water quality, marsh feasibility, shellfish propagation and other local environmental impacts.

Scott said that more than 125 boats are accommodated at the Vineyard Haven facility, which offers a variety of services to boaters, and mooring facilities are “sold out” each season.

Plymouth company designed, installed new array

The southeastern Massachusetts company Plymouth Solar Energy designed and installed the array at Safe Harbor. In a phone interview, Greg Aborn, the company’s president, described the project as a smaller commercial installation that’s similar in size to an array that might be installed on a residential building.

According to Aborn, the electricity-generation capacity of the project is the largest that Eversource currently permits, in line with regulations that set the standards for such solar projects statewide. The 32 panels, he said, “should wipe out (Safe Harbor’s) annual demand ... and take care of all their electrical needs” in the main office building.

Daily monitoring keeps the system current

Aborn said Plymouth Solar not only designs and installs the system but monitors it daily and maintains the system from its Main Street, Plymouth offices. The company remotely monitors Safe Harbor’s electricity production, checking each module in the array separately for any possible changes in its energy collection.

“We’re able to tell (Safe Harbor) ongoing, ‘Here’s what you’re generating,’” he said.

Aborn is enthusiastic about the future for local solar energy production, “especially with the development and affordability of battery systems. ... Solar and storage are going to (help) individuals or even communities to be grid independent and maintain their own energy independence.”

