U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.34
    -96.09 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.01
    -559.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,119.43
    -478.54 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.17
    -84.21 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.39
    -0.14 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.58
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4020
    -0.0121 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.3300
    +0.4480 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,317.05
    -69.49 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.30
    -27.36 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
W. R. Grace & Co.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highly Complementary Bolt-on Acquisition Accelerates Strategy of Building Higher Growth Portfolio

Accretive to Revenue Growth Rate, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS in 2021

Significantly Strengthens Technology, Product and Manufacturing Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA, the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Fine Chemistry Services business (“FCS”) of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) for approximately $570 million, including $300 million paid in cash at closing and $270 million funded through the issuance to Albemarle of non-participating preferred equity of a newly created Grace subsidiary.

The acquisition significantly strengthens and expands Grace’s existing pharma portfolio. Pharma & Consumer is the largest, fastest growing and most profitable subsegment within Grace’s Materials Technologies business. FCS adds a comprehensive portfolio of high-value products and services with highly complementary analytical, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities to Grace’s existing pharma portfolio focused on chromatographic resins, formulation excipients and drug delivery, and pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

“This acquisition is strategically and financially compelling and aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a higher growth portfolio by extending our existing capabilities into higher-growth, high-value end markets,” said Hudson La Force, Grace’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining these businesses strengthens our innovation and manufacturing capabilities and gives us scale that will further strengthen our customer value proposition and drive meaningful financial results for our shareholders. FCS’ impressive talent, customer-focused culture, track record of innovation and commitment to operating excellence align well with the Grace Value Model. We look forward to working with our customers to deliver high-value solutions that span every stage of their development cycle.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

  • Accretive to Growth Rate, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS at Attractive Valuation. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Grace’s revenue growth rate, EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS in 2021. The acquisition adds approximately $60 million in full-year run-rate EBITDA in 2021, with EBITDA margins of over 35%. Grace expects modest near-term cost synergies with greater commercial and capital avoidance synergies over the longer-term. The investment is well aligned with Grace’s stated capital allocation strategy and M&A criteria. Seller financing adds valuable financial flexibility and capital efficiency.

  • Strengthens Technology, Product and Manufacturing Portfolio. Like Grace, FCS is highly focused on differentiated technology, customer-driven innovation, quality and regulatory leadership. The business has a strong, proven capability to deliver customer-focused solutions supporting the entire small molecule development cycle from the pre-GMP clinical stage through cGMP commercial manufacturing. With this investment, Grace will have a more comprehensive and differentiated offering from early development through commercialization with full analytical, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities. Following the acquisition, Grace will be better positioned to address customers’ broad needs as a fully-integrated development and manufacturing solutions provider.

  • Attractive, High Growth End-Markets. FCS’ end markets have sustainable, attractive growth rates and margins. Key growth drivers for these end markets include an aging population, favorable global socioeconomic demographics, growing access to health care, and increasing disease treatment demands, among others. The business extends Grace’s presence into high growth areas such as oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular and antivirals.

  • Long-Standing Relationships with Extensive Customer Base. FCS benefits from extensive and long-term customer relationships, supported by expertise in product development and manufacturing that enables customers to develop targeted solutions for patients. The business has more than three decades of active relationships with 70 of the top 100 pharmaceutical companies as well as development and commercial relationships with more than 300 pharmaceutical companies. Following the close, Grace will serve nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies.

  • Great Talent and Complementary Cultures. This transaction combines two successful organizations with deep expertise and complementary cultures. Together, the business will have a strong multi-decade track record of safety, customer-driven innovation and quality, with a clear focus on delivering value.

Transaction Terms

The transaction is structured to provide significant financial flexibility to Grace. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Grace Board of Directors, Grace will pay Albemarle total consideration of $570 million, representing a full-year run rate 2021 EBITDA multiple of 9.5x. $300 million of the total consideration will be paid upon closing in cash, and $270 million will be funded through the issuance to Albemarle of non-participating preferred equity of a newly created Grace subsidiary. The preferred equity will not receive any dividends for a period of two years following the closing of the transaction. Grace expects to finance the cash portion of the transaction with a mix of cash and debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

As previously announced, consistent with its commitment to all shareholders, the Grace Board of Directors, working with management and its financial advisors, is undertaking a thorough review of potential strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders. The process remains active and the Company continues to pursue a number of potential opportunities.

There is no guarantee the review will result in any transaction or specific outcome. Grace does not intend to disclose developments unless or until the Company determines that disclosure is appropriate or required.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Moelis & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as legal counsel to Grace on this transaction. Goldman Sachs, Moelis and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as advisors to Grace with its ongoing review of strategic alternatives.

About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains, and the presentation will contain, forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on Grace’s business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives; succession planning; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace’s research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace’s pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining, petrochemicals, and plastics industries, and shifting consumer preferences; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov . Grace’s reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement or the presentation, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contacts

Media Relations
Jamie Moser / Scott Bisang
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212.355.4449

Investor Relations
Jason Hershiser
+1 410.531.8835
jason.hershiser@grace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Kroger Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    It is one of the country's biggest grocers, and has seen earnings balloon in the age of Covid-19. So is Kroger stock a buy right now?

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, according to a statement Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of the long-struggling DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands -- for 5G networks, film and TV programming production, dividends of almost $15 billion a year and interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion allowed AT&T to become the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also made it the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of its TV business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal provides cash to pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With a smaller stake in DirecTV, AT&T can pursue what it calls an inevitable combination with rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp. at some point in the future. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.AT&T CEO John Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. During a January earnings call, Stankey said his priority is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with CEO of new business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show these sort of gains, some of them are cheap for a reason, and not every reason is a good one. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term winners and those set to come up short? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, chief of the investment firm Citadel, is one of those titans, having turned his college trading – from a PC in his dorm room – into a multi-billion dollar market giant. A look at Griffin’s performance during the coronavirus crisis shows just how successful he can be. In March of last year, when corona knocked the bottom out of the markets, Griffin’s Citadel still brought in a net positive return of 1.7%. And for the year as a whole, Citadel’s revenues totaled $6.7 billion, almost double the previous high in 2018. Turning to Griffin for inspiration, we took a closer look at two penny stocks Griffin’s Citadel made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) We will start with Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on gene and cell therapy. This is a cutting edge field, using the latest genome technology to treat genetic diseases by inserting corrected copies of the DNA directly into affected cells. Abeona has seven drug candidates in the pipeline, with EB-101 and ABO-102 being the furthest along, and of most interest to investors. EB-101 is set to begin a Phase III trial as a treatment for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This is a disorder of the connective tissue, leaving sufferers prone to serious skin lesions and wounds. The cause is a genetic defect that leaves patients unable to produce the collagen needed to secure the skin layers. If approved, EB-101 would become the first – and only available – treatment for RDEB. Treatment involves using the drug to transplant the affected gene into the patient’s skin cells, which are then themselves transplanted into affected skin areas. In early phase trials, the drug was well tolerated by patients, who showed distinct improvement up to 2 years after treatment. The Phase III trial is now enrolling patients. ABO-102, the next farthest-along drug candidate, is in a Phase I/II study as a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome, a fatal disease of early childhood. The syndrome is currently untreatable, except by supportive care, and affected children typically survive to age 15. ABO-102 is a gene therapy drug given through a one-time IV infusion. It delivers working copies of the affected gene to the child’s central nervous system, allowing the body to naturally correct the enzyme deficiency behind the disease. Both of these drug candidates have received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe, making governmental assistance available for their development. In addition, they have also received the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Abeona’s drug pipeline and $2.22 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. This is the stance taken by Griffin. Increasing its stake in the company by a whopping 181%, Citadel snapped up 1.846 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $4.06 million. 5-star analyst Ram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, also counts himself as a fan. Selvaraju has recently published two notes on ABEO, focusing on the potential of both EB-101 and ABO-102. Regarding the first, the analyst notes that the “Following the successful completion of the FDA meeting, Abeona is continuing with all necessary steps to enroll the next patient in the VIITAL study and expects to complete enrollment in 2021… In our view, FDA meeting and resultant feedback bode well for Abeona, since the agency appears to be on board with the company's study design and statistical analysis plan for the VIITAL [Phase III] trial…” Turning to ABO-102, Selvaraju said, “In our view, this data is highly intriguing and bears watching to see if it can be confirmed in a larger patient cohort. From our vantage point, preservation of neurocognitive development in young children with MPS IIIA is likely to be the principal efficacy measure that resonates with regulators.” In line with his optimistic view, Selvaraju rates ABEO a Buy along with a $8 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month jump of ~264% could be in the cards. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $6.50, the average price target puts the upside potential at ~188%. (See ABEO stock analysis on TipRanks) Mereo Biopharma (MREO) The second stock we’re looking at, Mereo, is another biopharma company with a focus on rare diseases. Mereo has a large and diverse pipeline, with six drug candidates in various stages of development. The company’s research programs are looking at treatments for solid tumor cancers, ovarian cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other severe conditions. Griffin is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Griffin’s Citadel picked up 4.097 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $16.3 million. The biggest news for Mereo was the December 17 announcement of a collaboration and license agreement with the California company Ultragenyx for further development of Setrusumab, a candidate undergoing testing as a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. This incurable condition is usually treated with lifestyle changes and exercise. Setrusumab, however, has shown in Phase 2b studies that it can cause dose-dependent increase in bone formation in affected adults. Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz writes of the Mereo/Ultragenyx partnership: “Although the RARE/MREO deal was unexpected, we are not surprised by the news considering MREO has been looking for a partner and RARE has ample experience developing and launching successful bone agents… We view [the] announcement as a win-win for both RARE and MREO since the two could complement each other’s strengths to bring setrusumab to market.” In light of these comments, Schwartz rates MREO shares as a Buy, and his $8 price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 103%. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and MREO is one of those. MREO’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MREO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • This investment mix beats the S&P 500 — by a mile

    If you want the very best equity portfolio, you’re about to learn what it is and how to put it together. The second outlines the step-by-step process of creating my recommended portfolio. The other articles will tackle how to accumulate investment savings, how much to hold in bonds, and how to plan retirement withdrawals.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Workhorse Share Collapse Raises Pressure On Debt Repayment

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) continued to lose investors Wednesday, a day after it was left out of a multibillion-dollar U.S. Postal Service contract to make next-generation mail delivery vehicles. The Postal Service awarded a 10-year contract to defense contractor and off-highway equipment manufacturer OshKosh Truck Corp. (NYSE: OSK) on Tuesday. Day traders and several analysts felt the contract was Workhorse's to lose. Workhorse "intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process," according to a press release Wednesday. Wednesday's closing price of 15.13 was less than half Monday's close of $31.34. It increases pressure on the company's ability to repay its most recent $200 million loan due in 2024. Riding a wave of buying by day traders, Workhorse pegged the convertible debt to a share price of $36.14. That was a 35% premium at the time. Oshkosh traded higher for a second day Wednesday. Analysts began to price into their models the $482 million first tranche of the contract. Oshkosh will build 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles and may get orders for more. A new Truck Talk newsletter each Friday. Subscribe here. A looming debt crisis Workhorse received approximately $194.5 million from the sale of the new notes in October after paying $5.5 million in placement commissions to Goldman Sachs and BTIG LLC. Now, the exchange price is more than $20 a share higher than Wednesday's share price of $14.84. "Given Workhorse missing the U.S. Postal Service contract entirely and facing a choppy supply chain situation due to COVID-19-related headwinds, we are stepping to the sidelines," Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Colin Rusch said. "We believe the company's convertible debt could prove cumbersome even with its maturity in 2024." Cowen Inc. analyst Jeffrey Osborne said he was "shocked" that Workhorse was passed over for the Postal Service contract. He cut his target price for Workhorse to $18 from $25. "We had anticipated Workhorse would play a role, especially given the administration's stance around government fleets being zero emission," Osborne wrote in an investor note. "We likely have political variables at play here — a legacy Trump holdover as postmaster general of the USPS (Louis DeJoy) and two politically sensitive states (Wisconsin for Oshkosh and Ohio for Workhorse)." Production woes Workhorse has several thousand orders for its C-Series composite body electric delivery vans. But it lacks a track record for production. It built just seven vans in the third quarter and only a few more in the fourth quarter, according to comments by Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader on a recent YouTube interview. The company contracts Hitachi Capital America in building a sales network and Hitachi America Ltd. to advise on production efficiency at its plant in Union City, Indiana. On Feb. 3, Workhorse hired Chris Nordh as vice president of commercial development. Nordh had been senior director of advanced vehicle technology and energy products at Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R). Related articles: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Post Service delivery vehicle contract Workhorse gets $200 million to advance electric van production Workhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVID Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOshkosh Beats Workhorse For Postal Service Delivery Vehicle Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • There’s No Need to Catch the Workhorse Falling Knife, Says Analyst

    The wheels came off the bull cart for Workhorse (WKHS) on Tuesday. After several delays and months of speculation, the U.S. Postal Service finally reached a decision on who the coveted contract to renew its aging delivery van fleet would go to. It wasn’t Workhorse. The 10-year $482 million contract was awarded to Oshkosh, who will now be responsible for putting together 50,000 to 165,000 NGDVs (Next Generation Delivery Vehicle). Investors of the electric delivery-van start-up, left dejected and deflated, sent shares down 52% over the past two trading sessions. The rejection is a massive blow to Workhorse, which was considered a front runner for the award. Expected to seriously boost its production numbers, the contract was seen as a major catalyst to catapult the company forward. So, what now? Colliers analyst Michael Shlisky says “investors may be snake-bitten for some time.” “Importantly,” the analyst said, “We had never included the USPS RFP (request for proposal) in our valuation of WKHS, simply because the award was always uncertain; as such, we are not altering our estimates at this time.” However, USPS disappointment aside, ahead of Workhorse’s Q4 results (3/1), other questions remain. The company has said that Q4’s production output would be soft, due to elevated COVID-19 cases, battery-supply issues, hiring delays, and the implementation of production-floor improvements. Shlisky will be keen to find out if the production problems have been solved and whether the company is still on track to produce 100 vehicles a month by the end of the first quarter. The other key issue concerns the growing competition in the final-mile delivery segment. Namely, how does Workhorse plan on standing out in the increasingly crowded space? Ford, as expected, announced its E-Transit model, but General Motors have also announced the launch of a potential competitor to the Workhorse C-650, the BrightDrop. Furthermore, Xos Trucks just announced it is going public via a SPAC merger, and so is Ree Auto, which can cater to all types of Classes 1-7 commercial vehicles and is slated to bring in $436 million for its own SPAC-merger transaction. “When combined with the mixed reads we have been receiving at best,” Shlisky said, “We believe now is not the time to jump-in on the long side for WKHS.” Accordingly, the analyst rates WKHS a Neutral (i.e. Hold), without suggesting a price target. (To watch Shlisky’s track record, click here) However, Shlisky’s colleagues do have a price forecast, and after Tuesday’s massive drop, the Street’s $22 average price target could yield gains of ~47% in the year ahead. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 3 Buys and holds, each. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A 'bubble' no one is talking about

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021.