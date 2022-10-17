U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.00
    +47.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,021.00
    +313.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,927.50
    +183.50 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.80
    +27.50 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.12
    +0.51 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +22.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.67 (+3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    +0.0055 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9240
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6490
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,529.12
    +387.05 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.34
    -4.84 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.53
    +57.74 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Gracell Biotechnologies Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Portion of Registrational Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating GC007g for Treatment of B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

·4 min read

Clinical trial assessing allogeneic, HLA-matched, donor-derived allogeneic CAR-T therapy

SAN DIEGO, Calif., SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 portion of its registrational Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating GC007g for the treatment of Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (r/r B-ALL) being conducted in China.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracell)
(PRNewsfoto/Gracell)

GC007g is Gracell's allogeneic, human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched, donor-derived, CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy candidate under development for the treatment of a subset of B-ALL patients who relapsed after allogeneic human stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT). This donor-derived CAR-T approach has been designed for r/r B-ALL patients who may not be eligible for autologous CAR-T therapy due to poor cell fitness, infections, and other unsuitable conditions.

Data from the Phase 1 trial showed encouraging efficacy and a favorable safety profile. The registrational Phase 2 trial is being conducted in China and will further assess the safety and efficacy of GC007g in r/r B-ALL patients at the recommended Phase 2 dose.

"B-ALL patients that relapse after allo-HSCT therapy often face poor prognoses, and remain a patient population with a clear unmet medical need. Donor-derived CAR-T therapy could provide a new option to some of these patients who might be ineligible for other treatments including autologous CAR-T therapy," said Dr. Wendy Li, Chief Medical Officer of Gracell. "We believe GC007g is a potential first-in-class donor-derived allogeneic CAR-T therapy in China. GC007g is also Gracell's first therapeutic candidate to enter a registrational trial, marking an important milestone in our quest to transform cell therapy."

About GC007g

GC007g is an allogeneic CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapy, derived from HLA-matched donors, under development for the treatment of r/r B-ALL patients who failed transplant and may not be eligible for autologous CAR-T therapy.

About ALL

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a type of blood cancer characterized by proliferation of immature lymphocytes in the bone marrow, which can involve either T lymphocytes (T-ALL), or B lymphocytes (B-ALL). Globally, approximately 64,000 patients are diagnosed with ALL every year with an estimated 6,660 new cases to be diagnosed in the United States in 2022 [1]. B-ALL accounts for 75% of ALL diagnoses in adults.

[1]Data source: American Cancer Society

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Noted Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Gracell's most recent annual report on Form 20-F as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Gracell's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Gracell specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Media contacts

Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Kyle Evans
kyle.evans@westwicke.com

Investor contacts

Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gracell-biotechnologies-doses-first-patient-in-phase-2-portion-of-registrational-phase-12-clinical-trial-evaluating-gc007g-for-treatment-of-b-cell-acute-lymphoblastic-leukemia-301650524.html

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

    Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Medical stocks don't generally have high dividends, but Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) all have dividends with yields of 3.5% or more, and these pharmaceuticals stocks serve as a great hedge against inflation because their business models are largely resistant to recessions. A high-yielding dividend without sound fundamentals can easily become a dividend trap, but all three of these companies have pipelines with great potential and a strong history of increasing revenue -- and none appear to be overpriced yet. AbbVie is a new Dividend King.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in ma

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • Oprah gets her knees replaced — and learns to appreciate the human body

    Entrepreneur and entertainer Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had her knees replaced last year — and shared an "appreciation" for the human body. Here's what to know about knee replacement surgery.

  • The key to a healthy brain may lie in your gut

    Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.

  • Most People Who Have a Heart Attack Feel This Symptom First

    A heart attack can be very scary—but knowing the signs can make all the difference. "A heart attack is a frightening event, and you probably don't want to think about it," says Yuri Deychak, MD. "But, if you learn the signs of a heart attack and what steps to take, you can save a life – maybe your own." Here are the most common symptoms of heart attack, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Chest

  • His seizure sparked terrifying fall that uncovered long-sought answer

    For years Carter Caldwell had adamantly rejected doctors' recommendations that he consider surgery to treat the frequent, uncontrolled seizures that were ravaging his brain. Caldwell, who had developed epilepsy when he was 28, regarded the operation that involved removing a portion of his brain as too big a risk - particularly because doctors weren't sure what was causing the seizures and couldn't pinpoint their location.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interestin

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headaches, fatigue and sore throats are symptoms of both conditions

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • BQ.1.1 is among the most immune-evasive COVID variants yet. It’s coming in hot in the U.S.

    BQ.1.1's extreme immune evasiveness "sets it up to be the principal driver of the next U.S. wave in the weeks ahead," a leading expert said Friday.

  • Jeremy Hunt warns more public spending cuts needed - which could include the NHS

    Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday that all Government departments would need to make more spending cuts than planned, opening the door for the NHS budget to be squeezed. Health leaders warned mental health and public health budgets could be the first to face cuts. Mr Hunt said all departments would be asked to find “more efficiencies” to address the country's economic issues, and added: “I’m not taking anything off the table.” NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS trusts, warned that enfor

  • What is the common cold and why is there no cure for it?

    There are over 200 types of common cold viruses

  • Mike Pence Runs Toward Abortion Fight

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for a post-Roe America on Thursday evening, supporting efforts to further limit abortion rights, even as many in the Republican Party are running away from the issue in the final stretch of the midterm elections. “Our work must also go far beyond simply working to make abortion illegal,” Pence said to a banquet hall of about 1,200 people. “We must continue to work to make it unthinkable, changing hearts and minds.” Pence, who

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green for Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

    Cold and flu season is officially upon us. As the weather changes and our bodies will try to adapt to the new temperatures, our immune systems might begin to weaken. Whether you're feeling a little run down or so ill that you can't muster the strength to get out of bed, getting sick is never an enjoyable experience. So, when searching for solutions to help stave off illness or remedies that can facilitate healing when under the weather, adding more immune-boosting foods to your diet is one appro

  • Walmart to begin selling hearing aids

    Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the latest retailer to begin selling hearing aids online and in its stores. The retail giant said it will begin selling two brands of hearings aids on Monday: Lexie powered by Bose, a brand that costs $849 to $999, and HearX, which costs $199 to $299. Both brands were developed by HearX Group, a privately held startup based in Pretoria.

  • Drinking This Much Tea Can Lower the Risk of Diabetes, Research Says

    Around one in every 10 Americans deals with diabetes, and of those people, anywhere from 90% to 95% have type 2 diabetes. Due to the fact that it's a condition that affects the insulin and blood sugar levels in the body, you might focus on ensuring that you're eating healthy food when trying to prevent diabetes. However, you might also want to add tea to your daily routine for the very same purpose, according to a new 2022 study.Research from a study that was presented at the European Associatio

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • As Dr. Fauci prepares to exit, he reflects on his legacy and COVID decisions he would change

    After 54 years at the National Institutes of Health and 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be stepping down from public service at the end of the year. "I have been driving onto that campus every single day, every single weekend for the last 54 years," Fauci told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an interview that aired Sunday. In an intimate interview at his home, Fauci sat down with ABC News to talk about his tenure in public service, the COVID-19 pandemic during which he became perhaps the country's most famous doctor and the controversies that have consumed the last two and a half years -- and sometimes ensnared him.