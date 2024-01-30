Advertisement
Graco Inc. (GGG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Graco Inc. (GGG) reported revenue of $566.64 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565.86 million, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Graco Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $191.99 million compared to the $196.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Process: $135.87 million versus $140.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

  • Net Sales- Contractor: $238.79 million versus $232.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $71.10 million compared to the $70.54 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$8.49 million versus -$7.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $69.24 million compared to the $66.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $38.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.03 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Graco Inc. here>>>

Shares of Graco Inc. have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

