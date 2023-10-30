Graduate recruitment hit by 30pc fall in vacancies

new graduates

Graduate job openings have fallen by around a third in the past year as the labour market cools.

Figures show there were 23,264 graduate roles available in September, which is significantly below the 32,277 on offer during the same month last year.

The dearth of roles available makes clear the scale of the challenge facing graduates leaving university, many of which are also lumbered with tens of thousands of pounds worth of student debt.

Declining job prospects are the latest blow for students who saw their university educations disrupted by Covid, as study-from-home rules were put into place and campuses closed.

Nationwide jobs figures published last week revealed that unemployment numbers increased to 4.2pc in the three months to August, up from 4pc in the three months prior.

This represented an increase of 74,000 to 1.4m unemployed people overall, its highest level in two years.

The weakening of Britain’s jobs market could play a role in convincing rate-setters at the Bank of England to keep interest rates at 5.25pc when they meet on Thursday.

Data from jobs search engine Adzuna show that UK vacancies fell for their third successive month in September, as they slid 1.6pc to just over one million.

This was against a backdrop of greater competition for roles as more job seekers were applying for each vacancy.

Average advertised salaries dropped by 1.6pc to £37,093 in September, Adzuna said, although wages were still higher than they were a year ago.

Less than half – 47.8pc – of job openings disclosed salaries, which it said was the lowest since it started tracking pay in 2016.

Not advertising salaries is seen as a measure of a cooling jobs market because employers feel under less pressure to attract workers.

In September, it took just 34.6 days to fill job vacancies, the lowest level of the year to date, suggesting employers are finding it easier to find staff.

The jobs website said competition for places was the highest for five months, with 1.51 jobseekers per vacancy.

Andrew Hunter, Adzuna co-founder, said: “September traditionally sees a surge in job market activity but the figures we’re seeing this year could signal a cooling off of the job market, which had shown signs of resilience earlier in the year.”

