U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -3.75 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8810
    +1.1260 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,395.77
    -19.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Graduated Cylinder Market Size to Grow by USD 468.41 Mn, global Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduated cylinder market size is expected to grow by USD 468.41 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report offers an updated analysis of the present market scenario, the latest drivers and trends, and the overall market environment. Request our Latest Free Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global graduated cylinder market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare equipment market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Scope

The graduated cylinder market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories as one of the prime trends influencing the graduated cylinder market growth during the next few years. The rising healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limited applications might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download
5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global graduated cylinder market is highly fragmented and has several vendors. Vendors should innovate their offerings and build capabilities continuously, as there is less service differentiation. This enables them to compete with larger players more effectively, which increases the competition in the market. The stringent regulatory standards and high capital requirements will ensure that the global graduated cylinder market will remain competitive during the forecast period.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist graduated cylinder market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the graduated cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the graduated cylinder market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graduated cylinder market vendors

Related Reports

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The increasing prevalence of CVDs is driving market growth. The prevalence of CVDs, such as stable angina, unstable angina, and sudden cardiac deaths, is increasing worldwide. CVDs are responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths every year globally.

Global Home Healthcare Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The enhanced quality of home healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction are driving market growth. The high quality of home healthcare services has led to increased patient satisfaction, which has improved their adoption. To increase patient satisfaction, caregivers and healthcare professionals need to address the physical, psychological, and healthcare requirements of patients.

Graduated Cylinder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 468.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Glass graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Plastic graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

  • 10.5 Controls Spa

  • 10.6 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

  • 10.7 Eisco Scientific LLC

  • 10.8 Narang Medical Ltd.

  • 10.9 ProSciTech Pty Ltd.

  • 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.11 Thomas Scientific

  • 10.12 VITLAB GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduated-cylinder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-468-41-mn-global-healthcare-equipment-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301675507.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Is Set to Rebound in Permian Basin

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators in America’s biggest shale oil basin are set to significantly increase the amount of natural gas they burn into the atmosphere because of a lack of pipeline capacity to ship it elsewhere, according to Rystad Energy.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottes

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFreeport LNG told

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • The Shale ‘Fracklog’ Is Back as US Oil Drillers Hoard Wells

    (Bloomberg) -- US oil and gas companies fracked fewer wells than they drilled for the first time in more than two years, indicating a possible slowdown in production despite elevated prices and concerns about a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock

  • Oil prices finish lower as OPEC reduces its global oil demand forecast

    Oil prices finish lower on Monday, after posting back-to-back session gains, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said uncertainties surround the outlook for global crude supplies, and also modestly reduced its forecast for oil demand.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Kicks Off

    A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it. Ira Ehrenpreis, who ran point for Tesla’s board on developing the plan, testified that the pay package featured “extraordinarily ambitious and difficult” hurdles and was meant to keep Mr. Musk, a serial entrepreneur, engaged in the car maker.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy

    American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Twitter saga: Here are your options if your boss tries to unfire you

    Being unfired is a rare practice in Canada, but not totally unheard of, says a lawyer.