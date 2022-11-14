Graduated Cylinder Market Size to Grow by USD 468.41 Mn, global Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduated cylinder market size is expected to grow by USD 468.41 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report offers an updated analysis of the present market scenario, the latest drivers and trends, and the overall market environment. Request our Latest Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global graduated cylinder market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare equipment market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Scope

The graduated cylinder market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories as one of the prime trends influencing the graduated cylinder market growth during the next few years. The rising healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limited applications might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download

5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global graduated cylinder market is highly fragmented and has several vendors. Vendors should innovate their offerings and build capabilities continuously, as there is less service differentiation. This enables them to compete with larger players more effectively, which increases the competition in the market. The stringent regulatory standards and high capital requirements will ensure that the global graduated cylinder market will remain competitive during the forecast period.

Story continues

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and

thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist graduated cylinder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graduated cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graduated cylinder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graduated cylinder market vendors

Related Reports

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The increasing prevalence of CVDs is driving market growth. The prevalence of CVDs, such as stable angina, unstable angina, and sudden cardiac deaths, is increasing worldwide. CVDs are responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths every year globally.

Global Home Healthcare Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The enhanced quality of home healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction are driving market growth. The high quality of home healthcare services has led to increased patient satisfaction, which has improved their adoption. To increase patient satisfaction, caregivers and healthcare professionals need to address the physical, psychological, and healthcare requirements of patients.

Graduated Cylinder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 468.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Glass graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Plastic graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

10.4 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

10.5 Controls Spa

10.6 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

10.7 Eisco Scientific LLC

10.8 Narang Medical Ltd.

10.9 ProSciTech Pty Ltd.

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.11 Thomas Scientific

10.12 VITLAB GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduated-cylinder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-468-41-mn-global-healthcare-equipment-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301675507.html

SOURCE Technavio