Grady Celebrates Opening of Correll Pavilion

·3 min read

The $237 million outpatient facility will expand access to healthcare for the people of metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System, community stakeholders, and government leaders gathered Monday for a ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Correll Pavilion, Grady's brand-new outpatient facility.

The Correll Pavilion, which is adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, is Grady's largest investment in 30 years. The 10-story, 600,000-square-foot facility houses several services, including outpatient surgery, imaging, rehabilitation, and three pharmacies. It also features multiple specialty clinics, including ophthalmology, GI, ENT, oral surgery, and orthopedics. Grady's cancer center is also located in the new pavilion.

"The opening of Correll Pavilion ushers in a new era of healthcare for Grady Health System and the entire city of Atlanta," said John Haupert, Grady's president and CEO. "During a time when other health systems are closing their doors, this state-of-the-art facility symbolizes Grady's unwavering commitment to improving the health of our community by continuing to invest in the people we are privileged to serve."

The Correll Pavilion opens at a critical time in Atlanta's healthcare landscape. The new facility allows Grady, now the city's only Level 1 trauma center, to serve even more patients at its main campus, increasing clinical capacity by 45 percent and offering 25 percent more operating room capacity.

The building features six operating rooms, with space to expand to eight operating rooms in the future to accommodate the region's growing healthcare needs. Outpatient clinical services are co-located, which allows for increased collaboration between Grady's clinicians and staff. All waiting areas and infusion bays feature floor-to-ceiling windows with city views, creating a healing and comfortable environment.

The layout of the facility, a joint venture by Skanska and H.J. Russell & Company, promotes a streamlined patient experience and provides access to quality care under one roof. The building also includes a four-story parking garage, giving patients easier access to their appointments.

The new pavilion was named in honor of A.D. "Pete" Correll, chairman emeritus of Georgia-Pacific and former chair of both the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady Health Foundation boards of directors, who passed away in 2021. Correll led the effort to raise $96 million in private funding, which was matched by bond funding provided by DeKalb and Fulton counties.

"We are thrilled to see our vision for this beautiful new outpatient facility become a reality," said Shannon Sale, Grady's chief strategy officer. "We are grateful for the support of the philanthropic community and Fulton and DeKalb counties in making it possible for Grady to take the next step toward ensuring the Atlanta community continues to have access to the best possible care and cutting-edge technology that will help save lives."

For video of Correll Pavilion and photos from the grand opening celebration, please click here.

About Grady Health System
Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in north Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

Grady's Correll Pavilion in downtown Atlanta
Grady's Correll Pavilion in downtown Atlanta
Grady, community stakeholders, and government leaders celebrate the grand opening of Correll Pavilion at ribbon-cutting ceremony
Grady, community stakeholders, and government leaders celebrate the grand opening of Correll Pavilion at ribbon-cutting ceremony
Grady (PRNewsfoto/Grady Health System)
Grady (PRNewsfoto/Grady Health System)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grady-celebrates-opening-of-correll-pavilion-301770808.html

SOURCE Grady Health System

