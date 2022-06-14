U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,738.85
    -10.78 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,351.15
    -165.59 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,837.75
    +28.53 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.09
    -10.51 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.97
    +1.04 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    -16.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    +0.0710 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0138 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9720
    +0.5660 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,512.14
    -1,210.35 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.05
    +9.80 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Grafana open sources its on-call management tool

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read

Last November, Grafana Labs launched OnCall, an on-call management tool for DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams, as part of its fully managed Grafana Cloud service. Today, the company announced that it is open sourcing this tool, which should make it easier for companies in regulated industries that can't use the Grafana Cloud to use it as well. It's worth noting that OnCall is also part of the free Grafana Cloud offering.

"We wanted to make OnCall open source as soon as we felt it was ready for users to run it themselves easily and reliably," said project co-creator and Grafana Labs Senior Engineering Manager Matvey Kukuy. "We feel it’s ready now."

Image Credits: Grafana

To build OnCall, Grafana Labs last year acquired Kukuv's startup Amixr, which he founded together with Ildar Iskhakov in 2018. The idea here is to give teams a single tool that can manage alerts from Grafana, Prometheus and Alertmanager. The service lets teams create and manage on-call schedules, build automatic escalations when things go wrong and it is, of course, also integrated with services like New Relic and Datadog.

In addition to open sourcing OnCall, the company, which is hosting its GrafanaCONline community event this week, also today launched Grafana 90. It includes features like a visual query builder for Prometheus and Grafana Loki, making it easier for more developers to create queries without having to learn the underlying query languages, as well as dashboard previews and a modernized heatmap panel.

Grafana Labs raises $240M Series D

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • A hacked Kaiser Permanente employee's emails led to breach of 70,000 patient records

    Kaiser Permanente, the largest nonprofit health plan provider in the United States, has disclosed a data breach that exposed the sensitive health information of almost 70,000 patients. In a notice to patients on June 3, Kaiser revealed that someone gained access to an employee's emails at the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington on April 5 that contained protected health information — including patient names, dates of service, medical record numbers, and lab test result information. Financially sensitive information, including social security and credit card numbers, was not exposed by the breach, according to the healthcare provider.

  • ‘Doomlands’ Season Two Greenlit By Roku Along With Duo Of Non-Scripted Series

    Roku has commissioned a second season of animated comedy Doomlands and ordered a duo of non-scripted projects. Josh O’Keefe’s Doomlands was picked up by Roku from failed short-form streamer Quibi two years ago. Comprised of 10 15-minute episodes, season two of Blue Ant-backed Look Mom! Productions show will pick up from where season one left off, […]

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • 6 Fresh Pairs Of Socks For Dads Who Love Basics

    I don’t know about you, but my dad is notoriously hard to shop for. He isn’t super technologically savvy, so tech gifts feel like a waste. He shops for clothing pretty regularly, so there isn’t a button-down, white tee, or pair of cool pants I can snag for him that he doesn’t already own. However, there’s one item that Gregory Offor never gets tired of — a fresh pair of socks. For context, my dad goes through socks like it’s his job, so he always seems to be in need of a re-up. He quite literall

  • All Zodiac Signs Should Prepare to Manifest and Prosper During June's Strawberry Moon

    Full moons are always a sight to behold, and astrology fans know that they typically offer a chance for reflection and growth - the things we need to release or manifest are illuminated by the light of the full moon, calling us toward a more positive life. But tomorrow's full moon, known as the strawberry moon, is especially notable because it's said to bring prosperity.

  • Could You Live Off the Average Couple's Social Security Benefit in Retirement?

    The average retired worker gets about $1,666 per month from Social Security, and married couples usually fare better because both spouses can claim benefits. How far will the average senior couple's Social Security benefit go? The typical senior couple consisting of a retired worker and a spouse, both of whom claim Social Security benefits, received about $2,739 per month as of April 2022.

  • 16 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

    Lottery results that had some seriously lucrative payouts!

  • Man caught on camera trashing Georgia restaurant after being asked to leave

    The owners said they have had several issues with him over the years and he has a criminal trespass warning for the business complex.

  • Elbit to Reveal Unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle Integrated with Foresight’s QuadSight® Technology

    Foresight’s solution will be showcased in Elbit’s booth at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense and security exhibition

  • Growing Raleigh company puts new HQ in North Hills tower

    A year after a major Raleigh company put multiple floors in its new headquarters tower up for sublease, a fast-growing tech company is grabbing space.

  • Apple’s Craig Federighi on the iPad’s ‘tremendous’ new update – and why not everyone can get it

    The iPad’s theatrical new feature is one step on a long journey, says software head

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • Amazon's smart thermostat drops back to its all-time low of $48

    Amazon's smart thermostat drops back to its all-time low of $48

  • Chinese smartphone brand Meizu sold to carmaker Geely as smart vehicles become latest frontier for Big Tech

    A subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has acquired Meizu, the Alibaba Group Holding-backed smartphone maker, as part of the carmaker's efforts to bolster its connected ecosystem, as rivals race to build new digital platforms for vehicles. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, a venture launched by Geely founder Li Shufu last September to make premium smartphones and other connected devices, bought a 79.09 per cent stake in Meizu, taking control of the Zhuhai-based brand, according to a document

  • Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

    Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple Inc computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips. Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum.

  • VPN firms are removing servers in India to avoid customers data sharing rule

    The Lithuania-based firm, which counts General Catalyst and Novator among its backers and is valued at $1.6 billion, said on Tuesday that it doesn’t maintain any logs of its customers' data, strings of information that New Delhi will soon require VPN providers to share. The new rules go into effect June 27.

  • Partnership to see Emtrain training modules integrated into Cisco platform

    Emtrain develops workplace training materials focused on preventing bias, discrimination, harassment and ethical lapses in the workplace.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Sleep Reset, a new app from Simple Habit's founder, aims to help you sleep better

    Meditation app Simple Habit's founder, Yunha Kim, is launching a new app today called Sleep Reset to help you improve your sleep. The app aims to bring users the same treatment they would otherwise receive in sleep clinics — such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)  — to mobile devices. Kim said the idea of the app came to her during the pandemic when, like many others, she began experiencing sleep issues.