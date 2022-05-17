U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.25
    +57.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,521.00
    +362.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,466.75
    +222.00 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    +29.20 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.69
    +0.49 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    +17.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0097 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -2.21 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0153 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3550
    +0.3020 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,462.02
    +788.88 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.03
    +442.35 (+182.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.68
    +54.88 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Grafine Partners Bolsters Team with Appointment of Christine Winslow as Managing Director

·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners, an alternative asset management firm that takes a patient and creative approach to investing private capital, today announced that Christine Winslow has joined as Managing Director. Ms. Winslow joins from pension fund asset manager PGGM, where she was Director of Private Equity.

Christine Winslow
Christine Winslow

"Christine is a welcome addition to our firm," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder & Managing Partner of Grafine. "Her international private markets experience and knowledge of ESG-focused investing will open new doors as we continue to source and evaluate distinct opportunities for our sophisticated capital and investment partners."

Ms. Winslow joins Grafine with nearly two decades of private markets investment experience. In her role as Director of Private Equity at Netherlands-based pension fund asset manager PGGM she oversaw due diligence of private equity fund commitments and co-investments and was responsible for approving private equity investments as a member of the Private Equity Investment Committee. She also led ESG efforts on behalf of the private equity team. Prior to PGGM, Ms. Winslow was an Investment Manager at Alpinvest Partners on their co-investment team.

"Elizabeth has created an incredible culture for the team at Grafine Partners, while building an innovative model to providing investment solutions," said Ms. Winslow. "I am eager to be joining the team as we unlock value for our partners."

Ms. Winslow earned a B.Sc. from McGill University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners, founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is a majority women-led alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on alpha-generating direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside the next generation of talented industry investment managers and operating partners.

Media Contact:

Zach Kouwe/Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646 722-6530
grafine@dlpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grafine-partners-bolsters-team-with-appointment-of-christine-winslow-as-managing-director-301548458.html

SOURCE Grafine Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Walmart Q1 earnings miss estimates as inflation weighs on profits

    Walmart (WMT) reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, with still-solid consumer spending helping buoy the retail giant's sales while earnings fell short of expectations.

  • Sea Game Revenue Tops Estimates, Offsetting E-Commerce Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd.’s core gaming revenue grew faster than expected in the first quarter, offsetting a slowdown across the rest of the Southeast Asian internet giant’s business as online activity retreats from pandemic-era heights.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMus

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Home Depot Earnings Unexpectedly Rise Despite Inflation Headwinds

    Home Depot earnings and sales defied Q1 views for a decline. Home Depot stock rose early Tuesday. Lowe's earnings are due Wednesday.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Amazon: Buy or Sell?

    Then you have stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of the largest companies in the U.S. It has demonstrated its worth over time, but as growth slows, investors may be wondering if it has what it takes to stage a comeback. With $478 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, investors might be wondering if there's any more room for the top e-commerce company to grow.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three