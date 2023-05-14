GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will pay a dividend of $0.01 on the 30th of June. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

See our latest analysis for GrafTech International

GrafTech International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, GrafTech International's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 31.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 3.7%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

GrafTech International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, GrafTech International's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.34 total annually to $0.04. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 88% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

GrafTech International May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings has been rising at 2.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While growth may be thin on the ground, GrafTech International could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On GrafTech International's Dividend

Overall, we think GrafTech International is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for GrafTech International that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here