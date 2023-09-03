Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has announced that the dividend on 20th of October will be increased to £0.10, which will be 8.1% higher than last year's payment of £0.0925 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

Grafton Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Grafton Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 50%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Grafton Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0614 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.33. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Grafton Group's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Grafton Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.1% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Grafton Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Grafton Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

