Graham Michener joins Ridgeway Partners as Partner in the New York office

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners is pleased to announce that Graham Michener has joined the firm as a Partner in the New York Office. Mr. Michener brings nearly two decades of senior executive search experience and an impressive track record to Ridgeway as one of the leading search professionals in the investment banking and financial officers verticals.

Graham Michener, Partner at Ridgeway Partners
Graham Michener, Partner at Ridgeway Partners

"We are truly excited to welcome Graham to Ridgeway Partners. His expertise, connectivity and impeccable reputation are perfectly aligned to the Ridgeway platform," said Charles Preusse, Managing Partner for Ridgeway. "His addition will help us expand the impact of our client partnerships and supplements our team with another terrific leader and mentor."

"I was drawn to Ridgeway Partners by its exemplary track record and reputation as a premium executive and board search provider," said Michener. "I am eager to begin working alongside such impressive and collaborative colleagues."

Mr. Michener joins Ridgeway Partners from Dore Partnership where he led the Global Banking and CFO Practices for North America. Prior to Dore, Michener was with RSR Partners as a Managing Director, Head of Financial Services Practice, and Co-Head of the CFO Practice. Michener's earlier experiences include Russell Reynolds Associates as an Executive Director in both the Global Banking and Markets Practice and Financial Officers Practice.

Prior to his executive search experience, Michener was in Institutional Equity Sales at Lehman Brothers where he covered large hedge funds and traditional asset managers. Earlier in his career, Michener was a Senior Financial Analyst for JP Morgan Chase's Global Investment Banking Industrials Group and for the firm's Global Private Bank. Michener began his career as a Senior Financial Analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is an executive search firm focused on the Financial Services, Fintech and Technology verticals. With 25 people and offices in New York and Boston, we partner with clients ranging in size from Fortune 50 institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. We differentiate ourselves with our creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.

Contact: BJ McLaughlin, 617-279-8054, bj.mclaughlin@ridgewaypartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graham-michener-joins-ridgeway-partners-as-partner-in-the-new-york-office-301696181.html

SOURCE Ridgeway Partners

