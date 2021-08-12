U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,399.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,990.25
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.94
    -0.31 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0270 (+2.02%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.60 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4940
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,560.30
    -1,527.97 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.85
    -18.99 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.43
    -18.71 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Graham Robinson Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced it has elected Graham Robinson to its board of directors. Robinson is the senior vice president and president of STANLEY Industrial, a business segment of Stanley Black & Decker, a position he has held since April 2020.

“Graham’s range of global business and technical experience, including his current role leading a business for a publicly traded industrials company, will be a valuable asset as a member of our board,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman.

Prior to joining Stanley Black & Decker, Robinson served as an executive with Honeywell for seven years, including roles as president of Honeywell Industrial Safety, president of Honeywell Sensing and IoT, and chief marketing officer of the company’s Automation and Controls Solution division. He also held leadership roles at Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, AT&T Bell Laboratories and Motorola.

Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, a master’s in electrical engineering from Cornell University and a master’s of business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact:

Vic Beck
703-280-4456 (office)
571-395-0180 (mobile)
Vic.Beck@ngc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Weight Watchers shares sink nearly 25% as consumers put health goals on hold to enjoy the summer

    WW International Inc., the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, says customers are taking a break from their health goals in order to enjoy the summer, which pushed down subscriber numbers by 1.9% for the quarter. The company’s shares plunged 24.6% in Wednesday trading after reporting second-quarter sales that missed Street expectations. WW (WW) ended the quarter with 4.9 million subscribers, down from 5.0 million last year.

  • Here's Why Citigroup Is a Top Value Stock to Buy Now

    When I'm looking for good value stocks with growth potential, there are a few different qualifying criteria I consider as a starting point. Then I look at the industry, the macroeconomic environment, how well managed the company is, and its competitors, among other factors. In the banking industry, there's one stock, in particular, that jumps out for consideration as it delivers on all these fronts.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Palantir Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Could Turn Positive on the Year.

    The analytics software company reported revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago and ahead of the Street consensus of $361 million.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Netflix, Draftkings, Docusign, Twitter, Etsy — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Wednesday

    One of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest's key exchange traded funds on Wednesday nearly trimmed all of its exposure to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) as it sold 1,627 shares, estimated to be worth about $833,674, in the online video streaming service. Netflix shares closed 0.67% lower at $512.40 on Wednesday. The New York-based investment management group deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to sell the shares, which after Wednesday’s trades, owns a total of 192 shares in Netflix. Ar

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.