GRAID Technology Named Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup, Best of Show at Flash Memory Summit 2022

GRAID Technology
·3 min read

GRAID Technology SupremeRAID™ recognized for sophisticated software-composed RAID data protection with record-breaking performance speeds and exceptional ROI for demanding workloads.

GRAID Technology Named FMS 2022 Best of Show Winner

GRAID Technology Named FMS 2022 Best of Show Winner
GRAID Technology Named FMS 2022 Best of Show Winner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology SupremeRAID™, the world's first NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of SSD performance, has been named Best of Show winner in the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup category at Flash Memory Summit 2022.

Flash Memory Summit, the world's largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes GRAID Technology SupremeRAID™ for cutting-edge innovation in flash memory applications. One SupremeRAID™ card can easily manage 32 direct-attached NVMe SSDs, and because it is NVMe-oF-based, no performance is lost over the network. SupremeRAID™ offloads RAID from the CPU to provide performant and robust data protection without the attendant complexity and performance cost of most current solutions.

"RAID data protection is a vital element in protecting valuable information assets, yet until now traditional RAID implementations could not unlock the full potential of enterprise SSD performance," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize GRAID Technology's SupremeRAID™ Storage Solution, which protects direct-attached SSDs as well as SSDs connected via NVMeoF, while delivering 100 percent of available SSD performance with a single SupremeRAID™ card. It can deliver 19M IOPS and 110GB/s throughput."

"We are honored to be named FMS 2022 Best of Show winner," said Leander Yu, CEO of and Founder of GRAID Technology. "GRAID Technology SupremeRAID™ is quickly becoming the data protection solution of choice for Tier One OEMs and data centers worldwide. Our innovative solution provides the speed, flexibility, and unmatched TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads in cutting-edge data centers."

The Flash Memory Summit's annual Best of Show awards are a premier opportunity for the industry to recognize innovative products and solutions that are being used in the marketplace. A record number of award submissions were received this year, making each of the categories extremely competitive.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS remains the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

GRAID Media Contact:
Andrea Eaken (GRAID PR/Marketing)
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

Related Files

GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010 Brochure.pdf

GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1000 Brochure.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: GRAID Technology Named FMS 2022 Best of Show Winner



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


