U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.16
    +12.69 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.18
    +1.56 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.5720 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,267.46
    +2,022.06 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.30
    +44.93 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Grain Foods Foundation Welcomes Gut Microbiome Expert Stephen Lindemann, PhD, to Scientific Advisory Board

·3 min read

Lindemann to use significant knowledge of microbiology to assist with programming and initiatives related to the gastrointestinal microbiome

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grain Foods Foundation announced the addition of Stephen Lindemann, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lindemann is an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and a Courtesy Professor in the Departments of Nutrition Science and Biological Sciences at Purdue University.

Stephen Lindemann, PhD, joins the Grain Foods Foundation to Scientific Advisory Board
Stephen Lindemann, PhD, joins the Grain Foods Foundation to Scientific Advisory Board

"There's never been a better time to add Dr. Lindemann's expertise to the Foundation."

As a researcher with a rare combination of expertise in pathogenic bacteria, innate immunity, and molecular microbial ecology, Dr. Lindemann has been a powerful resource for the U.S Department of Agriculture and the U.S Army, who have both been supporting his research into everyday substances and their effect on gut health in the average person.

"With the majority of adult Americans paying attention to what they are putting in their body now more than ever, there's never been a better time to add Dr. Lindemann's expertise to the Foundation," said Christine Cochran, executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. "His groundbreaking research has produced practical, evidence-based advice that can prevent disease and improve lives, and we look forward to working with him to help provide accurate information on gastrointestinal health to both the nutrition community and the public."

As a researcher who seeks to identify how dietary changes can impact the gut microbiome and human disease, Lindemann is equally excited to work with the group to help educate Americans on how they can prevent disease by improving gut health.

"It's an honor to be joining the Scientific Advisory Board," Lindemann said. "What we eat can drastically influence our health, and I'm excited to be working with the Grain Foods Foundation to get the word out on how a healthy gut microbiome can help support a healthy life."

Dr. Lindemann joins the current members of the Scientific Advisory Board:

  • Glenn Gaesser, PhD (Chairman), Professor of Exercise Science and Health Promotion and Director of the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center at Arizona State University

  • Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia, Research Assistant Professor at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University, and fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine

  • Pamela Cureton, RD, LDN, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

  • Angela Ginn-Meadow, RD, LDN, CDE, Senior Education Coordinator at the University of Maryland's Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

  • Dyan Hes, MD, owner and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City

  • Julie Miller Jones, PhD, LN, CNS, Professor Emeritus at St. Catherine University

  • Richard D. Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD, Distinguished Professor of Nutrition Science at Purdue University

  • Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, DBA, MS, RD, LDN, founder of Hispanic Food Communications

  • Bruce Young, MD, Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine

About Grain Foods Foundation
Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for ALL grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members, and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit grainfoodsfoundation.org.

Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for all grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. (PRNewsfoto/Grain Foods Foundation)
Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for all grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. (PRNewsfoto/Grain Foods Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grain-foods-foundation-welcomes-gut-microbiome-expert-stephen-lindemann-phd-to-scientific-advisory-board-301393420.html

SOURCE The Grain Foods Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in the U.S. weighs against Russia’s latest record one-day death toll

    A flurry of positive medical news on the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 Tuesday was weighing against somber news from Russia, which recorded yet another record one-day death toll to cement its position as the European country with the highest number of fatalities.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sends Booster Data to FDA. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The announcement comes two weeks after the company presented the results of a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study showing that a booster dose offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally.

  • Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells

    The estate of a Black woman whose cervical cells were taken from her decades ago without her permission sued a pharmaceutical company on Monday, saying it made a "conscious choice" to mass produce the cells and profit from a "racially unjust medical system." Henrietta Lacks' estate hasn't "seen a dime" of the revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific made from cultivating the HeLa cell line that was taken from Lacks at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, according to the lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Where does natural immunity stand in fight over vaccine mandates?

    One argument against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. What does the scientific evidence say about which offers better protection — natural immunity or vaccine immunity?

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Pfizer vaccine's protection wanes over time, and not because of Delta, study says

    A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.