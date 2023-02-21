U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.00
    -34.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,583.00
    -283.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,269.75
    -120.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.90
    -19.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.80
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +2.18 (+10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6770
    +0.4170 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,682.57
    -207.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.91
    -18.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Grain Fumigants Market Size Worth $2.37 Billion by 2030: Advancement in Agricultural Practices & Storage Technology to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·5 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

Advancement in warehouse and storage facilities, coupled with raising awareness about the benefits of organic farming practices, is anticipated to propel grain fumigants market growth. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global grain fumigants market, with a 47.35% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the grain fumigants market will grow the USD 1.61 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.37 billion by 2030. In just eight years, a rise in awareness about the benefits of fumigation over other techniques of pest control, along with rapid technological advancement, is helping to drive market growth. Further, the increasing shift in advanced farming practices, growing awareness among farmers, increasing global population, and the rising adoption of unique farming practices across the globe are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13216

Key Insight of the Grain Fumigants Market

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the grain fumigants market. Key factors favouring the growth of the grain fumigants market in Asia Pacific include the increasing awareness about the advantages of fumigation over other pest control methods, growing demand for agricultural produce, and the increasing demand for food from developing & developed regions. Further, the ever-increasing awareness towards more developed crop protection techniques, huge area under crop cultivation, and increasing government financial assistance to the warehouse industry, especially in developing countries, are expected to drive market growth in this region.

The solid segment is expected to augment the grain fumigants market during the forecast period.

The solid segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its safe applications, easy handling, and least poisonous nature. Also, soil fumigation is a system of pre-plant treatment of soil utilising chemicals to control crop infections brought about by weeds, nematodes, rodents, and creepy insects, among others.

The phosphine segment market size will be 0.50 billion in 2022

The phosphine segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the phosphine's high penetration, less hazardous nature, ease of availability, and greater efficacy when compared to other fumigants. Also, phosphine fumigation is an economical and simple method for eliminating insects and other pests from bulk goods. Phosphine fumigation can also be utilised as a treatment for pest management.

The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 35.12% in 2030

The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the evolving requirements about crop protection methods and post-harvest practices.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13216

Market Dynamics

Driver: The increasing awareness regarding the importance of efficient post-harvest management:

Proper management of post-harvest systems can serve as a significant help in resolving different economic & social issues. The most important benefit is that efficient post-harvest management provides food protection & nutritional requirements. Efficient post-harvest management implicates utilising improved and scientific methods in cleaning, harvesting, threshing, grading, processing, storage, handling, transportation, and marketing of food grains. Further, introducing bio-pesticides and eco-friendly products for fumigation services propels the market growth. Moreover, the more rigid and inflexible rules for food safety & changes in customer demands are helping to boost the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for fumigation products, the presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, and the adoption of improved agriculture practices are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming year.

Restraint: The high labour costs:

The stringent regulations and accumulation of residue during fumigation is restraining factor of the market growth. Further, labour costs are associated with applying grain fumigants with manual or handheld injectors.

Opportunity: The rapid technological advancements in the agricultural sector:

The considerable technological innovations in the agricultural industry, along with the availability of advanced storage technology, are driving factors of the market growth. Further, the growing adoption of fumigants in food stock warehouses and significant technical advances in the agriculture business stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, an agricultural fumigant is usually utilized for killing insects, nematodes, and other plants or animals that may damage stored or cultivated agricultural produce. Agricultural fumigants are used for crops like vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, and fruits. Also, technology in agriculture can be used in various aspects, such as applying fertilizer, pesticide, herbicide, and improved seed.

Some of the major players operating in the grain fumigants market are:

• Corteva Agriscience
• UPL Limited
• Douglas Products
• Solvay
• Noble Crop Science
• Detia Degesch GmbH
• Rollins, Inc.
• ECOTEC Fumigation
• BASF SE
• Royal Group

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Form:

• Gas
• Solid
• Liquid

By Product Type:

• Sulfuryl Fluoride
• Phosphine
• Methyl Bromide
• Others

By Crop Type:

• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Cereals & Grains
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13216/single

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China

    China’s biggest videogame company is seeking to be the country’s exclusive seller of the Facebook parent company’s popular virtual-reality headset.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • A New Retirement Plan for Millions of Americans Ready for Something Different

    ¿ 92% of employees want their retirement plans to travel with them from job to job without a rollover or change in plan. "With over $100 billion cashed out every year, and another $1.3 trillion in lost accounts, it's not surprising that employees are unhappy with the current offerings or that the median retirement savings balance is $2,500," the report stated. Add to the mix that just 10% of small and medium plans offer a 401(k) plan and that high costs, regulatory complexity, and fiduciary requirements discourage companies from offering retirement plans to employees, and it's no surprise that 81 million U.S. workers don't have access to a retirement plan, according to Icon.

  • Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips' top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70% plunge in the company's market value, it said on Tuesday. Given the company's performance and negative experience of shareholders and other stakeholders, the current management board has waived any 2022 annual incentive payouts, the company said in its annual report. "2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders," it said.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.