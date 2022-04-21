Grain Management-Backed Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) Acquires JF TECH

DURHAM, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Wireless Solutions, LLC ("NWS"), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, announced today that it has acquired JF TECH, Inc. ("JF TECH" or the "Company"), a manufacturing and distribution company focused on providing solutions for the Canadian wireless and wireline industry. NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

JF TECH manufactures components for servers, wireless networks, and cellular optical fiber systems for the wireless and wireline sector in Canada. The Company also manufactures components for external fiber optic networks. Under the leadership of President and Owner Jean-François Trudel, JF TECH has seen exceptional recent growth across its client relationships, driven by the Company's commitment to superior quality and exceptional service.

Jean-François said, "The JF TECH team is thrilled to be joining NWS. Together, we will bring the company to a higher level and fully exploit the 5G growth opportunities in North America."

JF TECH will further expand NWS' presence in Canada, broadening the customer base of the combined business across government and military, education and utilities, and telecommunications sub-sectors.

"Over the past decade, Jean-François and the team have built an incredibly high-growth business with impressive margins," said NWS CEO Xavier Williams. "As we continue to grow our Canadian reach, we look forward to building upon the strong performance of the team, developing even further the synergistic potential within the NWS platform."

Nikola Trkulja, Managing Director at Grain added, "We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing these two incredible organizations together in their single commitment to excellence and service. Together, our partners are poised to accelerate the pace of growth in the Canadian wireless and wireline industry at a very exciting time for telecommunications services."

Devcas Inc. served as an M&A advisor to JF TECH. Jurilis Cabinet D'avocats served as legal counsel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service, and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly. For more information visit www.nwswireless.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com .

Contacts

