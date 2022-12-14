U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.62
    -19.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,995.79
    -112.85 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,180.74
    -76.07 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.68
    -11.68 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    +1.93 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -13.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0550 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6430
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,926.10
    +213.05 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.39
    +1.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Grain Management-Backed Summit Broadband Announces CEO Transition Plan

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading solutions provider to the global broadband industry, today announced that Kevin Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of Florida-based fiber-optics telecommunications provider Summit Broadband ("Summit" or the "Company"), has stepped down from his role as part of a broader strategic growth and transition plan leading into 2023. During Coyne's tenure, the Summit management team successfully expanded its network throughout Florida with anchor contract wins across the state, including Cassidy Holdings in Polk County, Lee County Schools, and the acquisition of NexGen Connected Communities. For this next phase of growth, Grain has appointed telecommunications executive Gary Gadson as Interim CEO.

Grain Management (PRNewsfoto/GRAIN MANAGEMENT, LLC)
Grain Management (PRNewsfoto/GRAIN MANAGEMENT, LLC)

Gary Gadson is a seasoned industry executive with years of experience leading technology operations, business development, and corporate strategy for telecommunications companies, serving for almost two decades as an executive at AT&T.

Summit has been a fixture in the Florida community for nearly 30 years, providing high-speed internet, voice, and video services to commercial and residential customers, as well as ethernet and dark-fiber transport to enterprise and wholesale customers. Through its compelling and ongoing development initiatives, the Company continues to expand its reach of approximately 3,500 fiber route miles through strategic and organic growth channels, serving multiple industries and communities across the state.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services, and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Contacts:

Grain Management Public Relations
PR@graingp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grain-management-backed-summit-broadband-announces-ceo-transition-plan-301703332.html

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Buy These 5 Tech Stocks That Have Lost Half Their Value

    Here's a sneak peek into five tech companies, Shopify (SHOP), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Twilio (TWLO), which hold strong fundamentals to grow in the near term.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Fed Meeting: Key Interest Rate May Hit 5.1% In Mild Hawkish Surprise For S&P 500

    The Fed meeting signaled that policymakers plan to hike their key interest rate higher than expected in a test for the S&P 500 rally.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • Fed Downshifts to Half-Point Hike, Sees 5.1% Rate Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve downshifted its rapid pace of interest-rate hikes while signaling that borrowing costs, now the highest since 2007, will rise more than investors anticipate as central bankers seek to ensure inflation keeps cooling.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s

  • Down 61% to 71%, These Colossal Growth Stocks Could Be Ready for a Surge

    It's no secret that growth stocks have taken it on the chin this year. The pessimism has led to an all-round plunge in valuations and share prices. Many companies are still growing at a healthy clip and continuously improving their product or service offerings.

  • 10 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest dividend cuts and suspensions in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment and its benefits, and go directly to read 5 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022. Dividend companies are stealing the limelight this year as investors turn to these income-generating stocks to fight […]

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50%, bringing rates to highest since 2007

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.50% on Wednesday, capping a year that saw the central bank lift rates by 4.25%.

  • Forget the iPhone. Apple Stock Doesn't Need It.

    Apple's iPhone 14 launch did not leave much to be desired. Investors still shouldn't be worried.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after Fed lifts rates by 0.50% to highest since 2007

    U.S. stocks sank Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve delivered its seventh and final interest rate increase of 2022.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Stocks open mixed as Fed decision looms

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Why Is Annaly Capital Management's Dividend So High?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) takes the title of an ultra-high-dividend stock to a whole new level. The mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), has a dividend yield of more than 16% -- about 11 times higher than the current yield on the S&P 500. With a yield as high as this, investors may be wondering what's driving Annaly's double-digit yield and how risky an investment is the stock today.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 3 of the Biggest Bargains for 2023 in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    These highly profitable, time-tested Buffett stocks are valued at forward-year price-to-earnings ratios of between 6 and 9.