Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the grain processing equipment market are Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, WESTRUP A/S, Golfetto Sangati S. r. l. , PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Lewis M.

Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Satake USA, Inc., Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd., GEA Group AG (Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.), Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Corbion NV, Monsanto Company, Ganesh Engineering Works.



The global grain processing equipment market is expected to grow from $4.19 billion in 2021 to $4.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The grain processing equipment market is expected to grow to $5.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Grain processing is essentially a physical procedure that involves cleaning the kernel, adjusting the moisture content to the appropriate level, and mechanically sizing the grains to the required size. Grains are processed to produce products that are primarily used for human or animal consumption.



The main types of machines in grain processing equipment are pre-processing, and processing.The pre-processing segment manufacturers pre-processing equipment for processing different grains.



All the grains are pre-processed such as removing foreign particles including stones, immature grains, and other impurities before processing the grains.The different modes of operations include automatic, and semi-automatic and is used in various applications such as cleaning, grading, handling, coaters, and dryers.



It is distributed through several channels including online, and offline.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the grain processing equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the grain processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing population is expected to drive the growth of the grain processing equipment market going forward.The increase in population has a direct influence on the increase in food and beverage consumption, resulting in increased demand for grain-based products.



For example, according to United Nations World Population Prospects 2019, the world population reached 7.87 billion in July 2021 and is estimated to be more than 9 billion by 2037. Similarly, according to The Economic Times report, India’s foodgrain production is estimated to rise 3.74% to a new record of 308.65 million tonnes in the crop year 2020-21. Therefore, the growing population propels the growth of the grain processing equipment market.



The application of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is one of the rising trends in the grain processing equipment market.NIR spectroscopy has huge potential for agricultural applications such as grain production, as it is used to measure protein levels and the equivalent nitrogen values in grains, and can also be used to manage plant health, detect diseases and monitor grain development.



For example, in April 2021, BoMill AB, a Sweden-based machinery company installed its NIR-T technology grain sorter IQ in JSC Metelitca’s pre-cleaning grain processing plant. JSC Metelitca, a grain processing, and production company can be able to provide high-quality grain products using this technology.



In March 2019, Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI), Canada-based equipment and solutions provider for food processing facilities acquired Milltec Machinery Limited for $109.5 million. This acquisition allows AGI to access both the rice equipment and Indian markets. Milltec Machinery Limited is an India-based company that manufactures machinery for pulses, maize, seeds, rice milling, and multi-commodity processing.



The countries covered in the grain processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





