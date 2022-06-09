ReportLinker

Major companies in the grain products market include CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Wilmar International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus, CJ Corp, Soufflet SA, GrainCorp Malt, Gruma, S. A. B. de C. V, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grain Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284449/?utm_source=GNW

, Ingredion Incorporated, Olam International.



The global grain products market is expected to grow from $295.36 billion in 2021 to $322.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to grow to $443.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.



The grain products market consists of sales of grain products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mill flour meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice, and produce malt from barley, rice, and other grains.The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The grain products market is segmented into flour, rice and malt, and other grain products.



The main type of grain products is Flour, Rice And Malt, Other Grain Products.Flour grains are powders gains made from either legumes, nuts, or other grains.



The main distribution channels of grain products are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels. The different price ranges include premium, mid, low.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the grain products market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the grain products market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period.Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.



Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy.Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demands for organic produce.



For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic food in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy products producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the grain products market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the grain products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzers to improve production efficiency.Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzer is an analytical instrument used to determine moisture, protein, fat, and other parameters in a food sample.



NIR analyzers used in flour mills analyze wheat and flour for moisture, protein, and ash content.NIR analyzers monitor the grain in all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality control parameters.



This helps in minimizing manufacturing errors, downtimes, and rejections, thus improving flour quality and consistency.For example, Castle Mill, a UK-based flour milling company is using NIR analyzers to control the flour milling process.



DA 7250, a NIR analyzer offered by Perten Instruments, and NIRS DS2500 by FOSS are also being used for analysis in the flour milling industry.



The countries covered in the grain products market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



