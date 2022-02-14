U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,641.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,241.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.80
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.29
    +1.19 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3720
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,181.24
    -223.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.46
    -37.49 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Grain Silos Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis [2022-2029] | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in grain silos market report are Superior Silo LLC Sioux Steel Company Nelson P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG Rostfrei Steels Silos Cordoba Hanson Silo Company CST Industries Symaga Ahrens Agri Silos Cordoba Other prominent companies and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grain silos market is expected to gain traction from the increasing advancements in grain production technologies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, Grain Silos Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Silos, Steel Silos, Others), By Product (Flat Bottom, Hopper Bottom, Feed Hoppers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report further states that the surging loss of food grain is anticipated to drive the demand for grain silos globally. The World Bank Report declared that every year, approximately 12 to 16 million metric tons of food grain losses occur in India during the post-harvest phase.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on a wide range of industries and the economy worldwide. There are shortages of beds for coronavirus positive patients in hospitals across the global. Unless a vaccine is invented, nobody knows till when this grave situation will persist. We are providing in-depth research reports about the effects of this pandemic on every market. You can choose the best strategy available to generate more sales.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/grain-silos-market-103188

A list of all the grain silos manufacturers operating in the global grain silos market:

  • Superior Silo LLC

  • Sioux Steel Company

  • Nelson

  • P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG

  • Rostfrei Steels

  • Silos Cordoba

  • Hanson Silo Company

  • CST Industries

  • Symaga

  • Ahrens Agri

  • Silos Cordoba

  • Other prominent companies

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Strengthen Food Security Will Propel Growth

The rising cases of food grain contamination owing to a large number of environmental factors, such as pH, temperature, and moisture are set to bolster the grain silos market growth in the near future. Apart from that, storing food grains is a crucial part of the farming process. The usage of conventional grain silos made of mud, grass, and wood in developing countries are incapable of ensuring security against pests, such as birds, rodents, and insects. To tackle this situation, the demand for metal grain silos is surging rapidly across the globe.

Moreover, the utilization of grain silos can strengthen food security in various communities as it delivers economic support and daily livelihood to small scale farmers. These silos also take less storage space, unlike the horizontal storage warehouses. Besides, they are available in a wide variety of configurations, materials, and sizes. However, these products are very expensive. This factor can hamper growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/grain-silos-market-103188

Market Segments:

By Type

  • Metal

  • Silos

  • Steel Silos

By Product

  • Flat Bottom,

  • Hopper Bottom

Feed Hoppers

Regional Analysis-

Availability of State-of-the-art Grain Silos to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace throughout the coming years because of the rising post-harvest grain losses because of numerous environmental conditions. The Indian Ministry of Consumer Affairs, for instance, mentioned that around 57,676 metric tons of food grains were damaged in the country because of rodent & pest attacks, exposure to rain & floods, and leakage of Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns. Besides, the rising concerns of food grain spoilage are expected to drive growth in this region.

Furthermore, North America is set to generate considerable grain silos market share in the forthcoming years because of the presence of various reputed manufacturers in the region. Also, the easy availability of novel silos equipped with grain level sensors, electrical loaders, dryers, aerators cameras, computer systems, moisture sensors, and dischargers would bolster sales in this region.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/grain-silos-market-103188

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing Contracts & Investments to Develop Unique Products

The global market houses multiple companies that are aiming to develop novel grain silos by signing new contracts with other renowned firms. Some of them are also investing huge sums to acquire innovative facilities. Below are the latest industry developments:

  • March 2019: Silos Cordoba, a leading manufacturer of silos for grain storage based in Spain signed a contract with Josepdam Port Services Nigeria Ltd. to construct a new grain storage facility in Nigeria. It will have a capacity of 145,000 tons and will be able to store mainly corn & wheat. The facility will also include flat bottom silos of both 6.152,00 and 10.272,00 tons’ capacity.

  • August 2019: CEE Equity Partners, headquartered in China invested around USD 67 million through Eastern & Central Europe Investment Cooperation Fund II. The fund will be used to acquire logistics and 15 grain silos from the Brise Group in Romania.

FAQ’s:

  • Which segment is expected to lead the market?

  • What are the vital drivers and obstacles for the market?

  • What are the dynamics, challenges, and opportunities in the market?

  • Which key companies would gain the largest revenue in the market?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Oil prices climb more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears

    Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. Brent crude futures was at $95.61 a barrel by 0506 GMT, up $1.17, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.41, or 1.5%, to $94.51 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

  • Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

    A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases. The country's cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • Oil Jumps Again on Rising Ukraine Concerns as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine ticked higher at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares V

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • China Textile Mogul Pushed Into Fashion, Then Ran Into Trouble

    Qiu Yafu’s company acquired brands including Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes; now, the British tailor and others are part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Uber to raise prices after High Court defeat imposes tax on rides

    Uber passengers are facing higher prices in London as a legal defeat forces them to start charging VAT on rides.

  • BlockFi Will Pay $100M in Settlement With SEC, State Regulators Over High-Yield Accounts: Report

    Crypto lender BlockFi will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $50 million and stop opening new accounts of its high yield lending product to most Americans as part of a settlement of an ongoing investigation into whether the product is a securities offering, according to a published report. The settlement as described by Bloomberg does not appear to affect existing accounts. BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators, according to the report.

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scho

  • 3 Top e-Commerce Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Online shopping has been accelerated by the pandemic, and these stocks can help long-term investors outpace the market.

  • Germany’s Mabanaft Says First Test After Hack Wasn’t Successful

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateGermany’s Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG, the fuel storage and distribution company that suffered a cyberattack at the end of January, said its first tests to restore ope