GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase GrainCorp's shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.54 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GrainCorp has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current stock price of A$7.84. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether GrainCorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately GrainCorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 25% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that GrainCorp's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see GrainCorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. GrainCorp's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy GrainCorp for the upcoming dividend? It's great that GrainCorp is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about GrainCorp, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while GrainCorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that GrainCorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

