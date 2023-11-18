GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.30

The board of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.30 per share on the 14th of December. The dividend yield will be 6.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

GrainCorp Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, GrainCorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 59.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 114%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.54. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. GrainCorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 29% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

GrainCorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GrainCorp (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

