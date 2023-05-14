Grainger (LON:GRI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0228

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 3rd of July to £0.0228, which will be 9.6% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0208. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.4%, which is below the industry average.

Grainger's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Grainger was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Grainger Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.011, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0597. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that Grainger's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While growth may be thin on the ground, Grainger could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Grainger Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Grainger (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Grainger not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

