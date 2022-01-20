U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Gramener Appoints Matt Ferry as Chief Revenue Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gramener has announced a key addition to their executive leadership team with the hiring of Matt Ferry as the Chief Revenue Officer.

This addition is part of Gramener's strategic focus to serve the North American market with insightful data science solutions using Gramex, a low-code platform. Gramener has been a preferred technology partner for 120+ enterprises globally. The company largely serves the Pharma & Life Sciences, Supply Chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, and ESG sectors.

Matt will be responsible for the overall revenue achievement for Gramener. He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the tech sector, specializing in helping software companies grow in operations, strategy, marketing, and revenue. Earlier, he was a part of one company's IPO and multiple other acquisitions.

An expert in internet-related technologies such as IIoT, Field Service, CMMS, and Artificial Intelligence, Matt has built several highly motivated and results-oriented teams across world-class organizations.

In his most recent stint, Matt led global sales as Vice President at Kyndi, an AI startup specializing in Cognitive Search and Natural Language Understanding. Prior to that, Matt was the Chief Strategy Officer at eMaint, a mid-sized CMMS company growing rapidly. At eMaint, he was responsible for the company growing by more than 100 percent, driving a nine-figure exit, and selling the startup to a Fortune 500 company.

"I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity to join Gramener," says Matt, "Gramener's low-code approach is poised to democratize Artificial Intelligence for everyone. It's refreshing to see products that can quickly solve real-world business problems across multiple verticals without the tremendous up-front investment that's been typically required. Business users can now focus on solutions that solve their problems without the need for the deep technical prowess that has historically complicated adoption."

Naveen Gattu, COO & Co-founder, Gramener, says, "We have established a clear value proposition in the market as a technology-enabled organization servicing Fortune 500 customers in the Data and AI landscape. Matt's experience in building technology, SaaS, and AI companies will support our vision of Insights as Data Stories, create a scalable growth model while providing compelling business value to our customers."

About Gramener

Gramener is a data science company that helps solve complex business problems with compelling data stories using insights and a low-code analytics platform.

Gramex platform is a low-code framework to rapidly build engaging data solutions across multiple business verticals and use cases. Gramener's products have empowered CXOs, Chief Data Officers, Scientists, Business Analysts, and others to save millions of dollars by impacting revenue and decision making.

The company has headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, with offices in Singapore, Canada, India, and Switzerland. Gramener serves 120+ enterprise clients globally.

Media Contact

Sayantan Dasgupta

Director - Demand Generation | Gramener

Email: marketing@gramener.com

Ph: +1 609 594 5874

