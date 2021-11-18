U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,880.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,349.00
    +37.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,377.10
    +2.90 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.64 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.74 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1970
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,707.92
    +68.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.03
    -11.63 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.17
    -77.16 (-0.26%)
     

Grammarly raises $200M at a $13B valuation to make you an even better writer using AI

Aisha Malik
·4 min read

Grammarly, the popular auto-editing tool for writing, has raised $200 million in funding at a $13 billion valuation from new investors including Baillie Gifford and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, among others. The company plans to use the investment to accelerate product innovation and team growth.

"We believe this funding round is a great validation of our business strength," Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's global head of product, told TechCrunch in an interview. "We've been cash flow positive from the very early days. The round also validates the strength of our mission to improve lives through improving communication. This funding round comes in the context of product innovation and product scaling."

Roy-Chowdhury says Grammarly plans to use the funding to continue making investments in its AI technology. The company will also continue to advance its natural language processing and machine learning tech to deliver personalized communication feedback to its users. Roy-Chowdhury also noted that Grammarly plans to make additional investments to earn and strengthen user trust.

"Looking ahead, I see so much potential because, at the end of the day, it always comes back to our mission of improving communication. There's so much change in how work gets done with remote-first global teams trying to work together. We see a huge opportunity to help people with these changing scenarios communicate more effectively. This new funding is only going to help us accelerate our efforts to do that," he said.

As for the company's vision for the future of the service, Roy-Chowdhury noted that Grammarly will move past simply focusing on conciseness, consistency, and correctness. The company plans to add new categories in which to offer suggested improvements, while also working to become more ubiquitous.

Grammarly is already scaling its product offerings and achieving its goal towards ubiquity with the launch of Grammarly for Mac and Windows earlier this week. The new desktop application can be used on apps such as Microsoft Office, Slack, Discord, Jira, and more. Roy-Chowdhury says the new desktop app aims to be users' go-to writing tool wherever they type, as the service is now able to break out of technical barriers associated with browser extensions.

Image Credits: Grammarly

"With Grammarly for Mac and Windows, we can now tie everything together and help you with the entirety of your communication flow. With this, we are present everywhere you communicate and can help you achieve your outcomes more effectively," Roy-Chowdhury stated.

Grammarly also recently announced the launch of Grammarly for Developers with the rollout of its Text Editor SDK (software development kit), which enables programmers to embed Grammarly text editing functionality into any web application. The beta release of this SDK gives developers access to the full power of Grammarly automated editing with a couple of lines of code. Although users of the target application don’t need to be Grammarly customers, if they do happen to be, they can log into their Grammarly accounts and access all of the functionality that comes with that.

The company's latest funding round follows Grammarly's previous one in October 2019, when it raised $90 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. This round was led by General Catalyst, which had also helped lead its only other round, for $110 million in May 2017, with participation from previous investor IVP and other unnamed backers.

Today, Grammarly works across more than 500,000 applications and websites including email clients, enterprise software, and word processors. The company says as more people are connecting across more online platforms, it's important to get communication right in order to achieve individual and business goals, which is what it aims to help its users accomplish.

"As the world has digitized, people communicate more than they ever have—yet it has never been so difficult,” said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, in a statement. “Grammarly is one of the few businesses in the world focused on solving this problem. What attracted us is the company’s vision and the team’s ability to drive the product forward to help more people in more situations communicate better. Grammarly’s long-term and ambitious approach also aligns with our approach to investing."

Grammarly operates on a freemium model, where paid tiers give users more tools beyond grammar and spelling checks to include things like word choice, sentence rewrites, tone adjustments, fluency, formality level, and plagiarism detection. The paid tiers are priced at $12, $20, and $30 per month.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Alarming news' on COVID case increases has Kansas doctor 'cautiously braced' for another surge

    Kansas has reported a sixth child death from COVID, and case increases statewide have public health officials "cautiously braced" for another surge.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe Epic founder has reason to be bullish, as his company’s Fortnite has rapidly evolved from a po

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • Microsoft is increasing the pace of Windows 11's rollout

    If you’ve been patiently waiting to install Windows 11 on your PC, Microsoft has good news.

  • Google Maps adds new features to help people avoid – or find – crowds

    Google Maps is adding new features to help avoid – or find – other people. Google has long offered similar features for particular train lines or locations. It is just one of a range of features that are being added to Google Maps as the festive season approaches, in the hope of giving more information and features for particular locations.

  • Shiba Inu Rebounds As Whale Transactions Provide Support

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000047 – $0.000050 range.

  • Lessons from a crypto entrepreneur: A conversation with Nader Al-Naji of BitClout

    Nader Al-Naji, a crypto entrepreneur who today lives in L.A., has been on a roller coaster in recent years -- and he doesn't pretend otherwise. In 2018, roughly 16 months after raising $140 million from investors for a cryptocurrency startup that aimed to develop a stablecoin, Al-Naji and his Princeton classmates returned $130 million when they couldn't make a go of things. As Al-Naji came to realize at the time, Basis' technology road map and U.S. securities regulations didn’t quite mix.

  • Brave browser now includes a built-in crypto wallet

    Brave's desktop browser now includes a crypto wallet — you can make purchases and trades without an extension.

  • What to do with spam text messages and how to get fewer of them

    A lot of people have multiple email accounts because spam gets out of control. These days more may be noticing an increase in text messages from numbers you don't know, too.

  • Epic CEO Blasts Apple and Google, Calls for Single App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the world’s dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden Bill“What the world really needs no

  • ICO Probes Companies Including Apple, Google

    The Information Commissioner's Office contacted 40 companies in the areas of social media, gaming, video, music streaming, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Financial Times reports. The U.K. data protection regulator aims to investigate their interactions with children, including location tracking, personalizing content or advertising, and serving up behavioral nudges, like automatically playing videos endangering children online and breac

  • Customer data startup Hightouch grabs third funding round in 12 months

    Just under a year after Hightouch, a SaaS service that helps businesses sync their customer data across sales and marketing tools, made its public launch, the company is back with its third fundraise. The $40 million Series B round was led by ICONIQ Growth, which was joined by existing investors Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and Afore Capital. Angel investors participating in this round include Ramp founder Gene Lee, Monte Carlo founder Barr Moses, Airflow creator Maxime Beauchemin and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

  • Facet raises $13M to add photo editing features Photoshop can only dream of

    In a nutshell, the company has created an AI-powered photo editing tool that can be accessed using APIs. This means that you can do extremely powerful batch photo editing that is kind of like a mash-up between Snapchat's photo filters, Adobe Lightroom's batch editing features, Photoshop's flexibility and the collaborative powers of Figma and the like. Facet just raised $13 million from Two Sigma Ventures with participation from Accel, Basis Set Ventures, Slow Ventures and South Park Commons.

  • CatalyzeX grabs $1.64M seed to help developers find right machine learning model

    Machine learning is exploding, and so are the number of models out there for developers to choose from. Today, the early-stage startup announced a $1.64 million seed round from Unshackled Ventures, Kepler Ventures, On Deck, Basecamp Fund, Abstraction Capital, Unpopular Ventures, Darling Ventures and a number of industry angels. The company co-founders, brothers Gaurav Ragtah and Himanshu Ragtah, saw that there was so much research being done and wanted to build a tool to make it easier for developers to find the most applicable models for their use case.

  • Instacart introduces new 'Shopper Safety Alert' feature for delivery people on the platform

    On-demand grocery platform Instacart is rolling out new safety features for its delivery workers. The company has launched a new "Shopper Safety Alert" feature that will notify its delivery providers of local critical incidents. Instacart delivery workers who are within the area of an incident will see the alert in the Shopper app so they can assess the situation and potentially avoid the area.

  • MSP Itesys Protects its New, Broadened Service Offering and Shields its Customers from Ransomware

    Employs Advanced Data Protection with Unique Architecture to Safeguard Service Levels to Its Users

  • Revealed: the software that studies your Facebook friends to predict who may commit a crime

    Voyager, which pitches its tech to police, has suggested indicators such as Instagram usernames that show Arab pride can signal inclination towards extremismExclusive: LAPD partnered with tech firm that enables secretive online spying Voyager Labs is one of dozens of companies that have emerged with tech that purports to harness social media to help solve and predict crime. Illustration: Klawe Rzeczy/The Guardian What do your Facebook posts, who you follow on Instagram and who you interact with

  • Slack wants to make it easier to build workflows with developer building blocks

    Slack has always differentiated itself as a communications tool by its ability to run applications inside of Slack and avoid dreaded context switching. At the Frontiers Conference today, the company is announcing a twist on app integrations with new building blocks -- components that developers can build and string together into pre-packaged kinds of workflows. Steve Wood, senior vice president of product management at Slack, said that the new approach required redesigning the entire platform with the idea of accommodating these reusable building blocks.

  • Runway raises $2M seed, launches its 'air traffic control' system for mobile app releases

    Runway, a startup that emerged from the challenges that faced Rent the Runway's first iOS team, is now exiting beta and launching its service that simplifies the mobile app release cycle -- or, as the team describes it, offers "air traffic control" for mobile releases. Other investors include Array Ventures, Chapter One, Breakpoint Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures, Four Cities, Harvard Management Seed Capital, SoftBank Opportunity Fund and various angels. The idea for Runway comes from co-founders Gabriel Savit, Isabel Barrera, David Filion and Matt Varghese, who had all worked together on the first mobile app team at Rent the Runway.

  • 1Password 8 is now officially available for Windows

    1Password 8 is now out of early access and is officially available for Windows 11.