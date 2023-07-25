Grammer AG's (ETR:GMM) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

It's not a stretch to say that Grammer AG's (ETR:GMM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Auto Components industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Grammer's Recent Performance Look Like?

Grammer's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to show no drastic signs of changing, justifying the P/S being at current levels. Those who are bullish on Grammer will be hoping that revenue performance can pick up, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Grammer would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen a 14% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 3.9% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 5.8% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Grammer's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What Does Grammer's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look at Grammer's revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Grammer you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

