Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
3 min read
  • GTE
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers, and “FOR” the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1

Election of Directors

For

%

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

Gary S. Guidry

103,665,849

97.5

2,705,019

335,573

70,556,916

Peter Dey

87,911,653

84.0

16,790,829

2,003,958

70,556,916

Evan Hazell

101,024,231

96.5

3,687,499

1,994,709

70,556,916

Robert B. Hodgins

99,364,937

95.0

5,271,675

2,069,828

70,556,916

Alison Redford

102,220,046

97.8

2,277,191

2,209,202

70,556,916

Ronald Royal

102,253,165

97.8

2,332,143

2,121,131

70,556,916

Sondra Scott

99,637,172

95.2

4,984,846

2,084,421

70,556,916

David P. Smith

102,123,557

97.5

2,587,313

1,995,570

70,556,916

Brooke Wade

99,835,833

95.4

4,866,966

2,003,641

70,556,916

Proposal 2

For

%

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

170,088,249

96.0

6,495,233

679,874

0

Proposal 3

For

%

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation

94,910,820

88.9

10,923,981

871,640

70,556,915

Proposal 4

Every Year

Every Two
Years

Every Three
Years

Abstain

Non-Votes

Approval of the Preferred

88,490,938

1,655,691

9,191,649

7,353,011

70,572,067

Frequency of Solicitation of Stockholders Advisory Votes on the Compensation of Gran Tierra’s Named Executive Officers

Proposal 5

For

%

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

Approval of 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended

71,854,873

67.3

33,685,877

1,165,690

70,556,916

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com



