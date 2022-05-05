Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.



Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers, and “FOR” the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1 Election of Directors For % Against Abstain Non-Votes Gary S. Guidry 103,665,849 97.5 2,705,019 335,573 70,556,916 Peter Dey 87,911,653 84.0 16,790,829 2,003,958 70,556,916 Evan Hazell 101,024,231 96.5 3,687,499 1,994,709 70,556,916 Robert B. Hodgins 99,364,937 95.0 5,271,675 2,069,828 70,556,916 Alison Redford 102,220,046 97.8 2,277,191 2,209,202 70,556,916 Ronald Royal 102,253,165 97.8 2,332,143 2,121,131 70,556,916 Sondra Scott 99,637,172 95.2 4,984,846 2,084,421 70,556,916 David P. Smith 102,123,557 97.5 2,587,313 1,995,570 70,556,916 Brooke Wade 99,835,833 95.4 4,866,966 2,003,641 70,556,916 Proposal 2 For % Against Abstain Non-Votes Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 170,088,249 96.0 6,495,233 679,874 0 Proposal 3 For % Against Abstain Non-Votes Approval of Named Executive

Officer Compensation 94,910,820 88.9 10,923,981 871,640 70,556,915 Proposal 4 Every Year Every Two

Years Every Three

Years Abstain Non-Votes Approval of the Preferred 88,490,938 1,655,691 9,191,649 7,353,011 70,572,067 Frequency of Solicitation of Stockholders Advisory Votes on the Compensation of Gran Tierra’s Named Executive Officers Proposal 5 For % Against Abstain Non-Votes Approval of 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended 71,854,873 67.3 33,685,877 1,165,690 70,556,916

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

