Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.
Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers, and “FOR” the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Proposal 1
Election of Directors
For
%
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Gary S. Guidry
103,665,849
97.5
2,705,019
335,573
70,556,916
Peter Dey
87,911,653
84.0
16,790,829
2,003,958
70,556,916
Evan Hazell
101,024,231
96.5
3,687,499
1,994,709
70,556,916
Robert B. Hodgins
99,364,937
95.0
5,271,675
2,069,828
70,556,916
Alison Redford
102,220,046
97.8
2,277,191
2,209,202
70,556,916
Ronald Royal
102,253,165
97.8
2,332,143
2,121,131
70,556,916
Sondra Scott
99,637,172
95.2
4,984,846
2,084,421
70,556,916
David P. Smith
102,123,557
97.5
2,587,313
1,995,570
70,556,916
Brooke Wade
99,835,833
95.4
4,866,966
2,003,641
70,556,916
Proposal 2
For
%
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
170,088,249
96.0
6,495,233
679,874
0
Proposal 3
For
%
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Approval of Named Executive
94,910,820
88.9
10,923,981
871,640
70,556,915
Proposal 4
Every Year
Every Two
Every Three
Abstain
Non-Votes
Approval of the Preferred
88,490,938
1,655,691
9,191,649
7,353,011
70,572,067
Frequency of Solicitation of Stockholders Advisory Votes on the Compensation of Gran Tierra’s Named Executive Officers
Proposal 5
For
%
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Approval of 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended
71,854,873
67.3
33,685,877
1,165,690
70,556,916
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.
Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com