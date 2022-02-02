U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4000
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,048.34
    -1,664.59 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

Watch the 'Gran Turismo 7' State of Play here at 5PM ET

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Polyphony Digital

PlayStation has a busy few weeks ahead with both Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 both set to arrive by the beginning of March. Sony Interactive Entertainment has previewed Horizon Forbidden West extensively over the last several months, and now it's time for a deep dive into Polyphony Digital's racing game in the latest State of Play showcase.

Sony will show off a little over 30 minutes worth of new Gran Turismo 7 PS5 footage and details about the modes and features. Don't expect to learn too much, if anything, about other PlayStation titles in the pipeline (though I'm holding out hope for a teaser for HBO's The Last of Us series).

You can watch the Gran Turismo 7-focused State of Play below at 5PM ET. Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 4th.

