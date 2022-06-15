A Gran Turismo movie will arrive in 2023
Sony has confirmed a movie is in the works and it's slated to arrive sooner than many folks may have expected. Its Columbia Pictures imprint will release the film on August 11th, 2023. District 9's , who is far from a stranger to the , is directing. American Sniper scribe Jason Hall wrote the screenplay.
The movie is based on a true story, as reports. It will tell the tale of a Gran Turismo player who gets a shot at becoming a professional racecar driver. For several years, players had a path to real-life motorsport through the .
This is the latest example of Sony adapting its gaming franchises for the big and small screen. That's become a bigger priority for the company over the last few years under its PlayStation Productions banner.
Shows based on and have been in the works for a while, and Sony recently revealed Horizon and God of War adaptations are respectively. The company at long last released earlier this year, while a movie is in the pipeline. Sony also mentioned that a Gran Turismo TV show is in development, but it's unclear whether that's still going ahead after the movie announcement.