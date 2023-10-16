Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Grand Banks Yachts' (SGX:G50) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Grand Banks Yachts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = S$15m ÷ (S$129m - S$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Grand Banks Yachts has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Grand Banks Yachts' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Grand Banks Yachts' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 142% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 43% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Grand Banks Yachts' ROCE

To sum it up, Grand Banks Yachts is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 10% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Grand Banks Yachts you'll probably want to know about.

