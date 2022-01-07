Grand Café Celebrates Its Ten Year Anniversary

In recognition of its tenth year providing South Florida with unmatched hospitality, the Pembroke Pines-based restaurant, lounge, and nightclub is pulling out all the stops to please its clientele.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / It is with much joy and excitement that renowned restaurant, lounge, and nightclub Grand Café announces that it is commemorating the ten year anniversary of its founding with a year-long celebration of food, drink, and dancing. From the stroke of midnight on January 1st onward throughout the entirety of 2022, the South Florida hotspot is throwing open its doors to any and all who enjoy island cuisine, top-shelf drinks, and just generally having a good time.

Created in 2012 in order to offer the locals of Pembroke Pines fine Caribbean-style dining and a way to blow off some steam and enjoy themselves, Grand Café has risen from its humble beginnings to become an institution of hospitality in Southern Florida. Its meals are widely-lauded as some of the finest in the region, and the special events it has played host to over the years have gained near-legendary status.

"We've achieved a lot over the past decade, without question," remarks a company executive and long-time spokesperson for Grand Café. "When we opened to the public in 2012, no one was quite sure what to make of the place. A restaurant, lounge, and nightclub all under one roof? Who had ever heard of such a concept for a business? Well, we proved rather quickly that, if managed correctly, not only could it work, but it could thrive. Since then, we've garnered such a pronounced and positive reputation in the community-and even statewide-that the name Grand Café has become almost synonymous with great food and great fun. I entreat everyone in South Florida to come raise a glass with us and celebrate the passage of ten successful years!"

Anyone curious to learn more about Grand Café and its wide variety of events and hospitality services is encouraged to visit the restaurant, lounge, and nightclub's official website.

About Grand Café:

Grand Café was founded in 2012 as a neighborhood hotspot for exciting nightlife and great food in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Featuring a daily five-hour-long happy hour, karaoke five days a week, live music events, sports on television, and lots of pool tables, Grand Café is well-equipped to entertain those in the mood for a party, those who would like a low-key night out to dinner, and everyone in between.

Specializing in Caribbean food and authentic chicken wings, Grand Café's restaurant boasts a large and eclectic menu of delicious appetizers, entrées, and desserts, with all items available for dine-in or take-out. The bar is always fully- stocked, and the dance floor is always primed for a good time. Grand Café also plays host to many special events, including concerts, themed dance nights, and holiday parties. The venue is also available to book for private functions.

